Looking for the best Lockwood 300 loadout in Modern Warfare 2? There's no point at all in using a Shotgun in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 unless it's capable of downing an enemy before a fight even starts. Thankfully, the double-barrel Lockwood 300 is one of the very best options in this regard. Severely limited in range but devastating in stopping power, the Lockwood 300 deserves the very best attachments on offer.

If you've come in search of the best Lockwood 300 loadout in Modern Warfare 2 right now, you're in the right place. Below we'll walk you through the perfect five attachments to place on the Lockwood, along with our recommendations for the best secondary weapon, perks, and equipiment to use alongside this beastly Shotgun.

Watch on YouTube Ed recently spoke to Liam about his favourite thing in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2's campaign.

Best Lockwood 300 loadout in Modern Warfare 2

The fast refire time of the Lockwood 300 means that you don't really need to worry about upping its close-range capabilities. Instead, we've opted to tighten the Shotgun's pellet spread and extend its effective range to the extend that you can really start to ruin enemies at a range they'd never expect you to reach with a Shotgun.

Here's the best Lockwood 300 loadout in Modern Warfare 2:

Receiver : Lockwood 300

: Lockwood 300 Muzzle : Bryson Series XII Choke

: Bryson Series XII Choke Barrel : Matuzek 812 Barrel

: Matuzek 812 Barrel Underbarrel : Agent Grip

: Agent Grip Stock : Heist Stock Mod

: Heist Stock Mod Laser: Point-G3P 04

As with many loadouts, the key attachments reside in the Muzzle and Barrel categories. Both the Series XII Choke and the Matuzek 812 Barrel are designed to greatly extend the effective range of the Lockwood 300, allowing you to drop enemies at surprising ranges. The tightened pellet spread also allows you to be more accurate with your close-range shots, ensuring a quick kill.

After that, the best thing to do is increase the Lockwood 300's hipfire accuracy so that you can shave milliseconds off your effective kill time by not having to aim down sights. The Agent Grip boosts your hipfire accuracy at the cost of walking speed, while the Heist Stock Mod ups your movement speed and handling stats while also boosting hipfire recoil control. Finally the Point-G3P 04 Laser adds extra sprint-to-fire speed and hipfire accuracy, albeit at the cost of a visible laser at hip. If you want to do without the visible laser, you can always opt instead for the Schlager ULO-66 Laser instead.

Best secondary weapon

The Lockwood 300 is a strong contender for the king of close-quarters combat in Modern Warfare 2, so you should pair it with a powerful mid-range rifle. The M4 is our pick for the best Assault Rifle in Modern Warfare 2 right now, and gives you a very reliable and high-DPS mid-to-long-range option. You can check out our best M4 loadout here.

Another option would be for a slightly closer-ranged alternative to switch to in case your two shots with the Lockwood aren't enough to kill. In this case, the FSS Hurricane, one of the very best SMGs in Modern Warfare 2, is a tremendously accurate, fast-firing SMG that can happily be used at mid-range with the right attachments.

Best perks and equipment

If you want a strong all-round class setup for your Lockwood 300, you'll need to pick the Overkill perk so you can equip one of the above primary weapons for your other gun slot. After that, we'd recommend the Double Time and Fast Hands perks (the latter as your bonus perk) to improve your mobility and handling speeds to fit your close-range run-and-gun playstyle.

For your Ultimate perk, you can't do much better than Quick Fix, which allows you to quickly regain health after a kill - a very useful thing for a shotgunner to have. You can also supplement this loadout with some C4 to help you clear out rooms in a hurry, and a Flash Grenade to disorient enemies as you approach to finish them off.

With all of the above attachments, perks, and equipment in hand, you'll find yourself the proud owner of one of the most powerful shotgun loadouts in the game. If you want to check how the Lockwood 300 stacks up against its competition, have a look at our guide to the best Shotgun in Modern Warfare 2. Or get a greater idea of the full gun meta in MW2 with our Modern Warfare 2 best guns guide, and then learn how to unlock those weapons as quickly as possible with our guide on how to level up fast in Modern Warfare 2.

