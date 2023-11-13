Best MW3 Striker 9 loadout and class setup

How can you make the best Striker 9 loadout in Modern Warfare 3? In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, the Striker 9 SMG is described as handling like a carbine, meaning it's shortened and easier to handle. With low recoil, it's a spicy little SMG but nothing compared to its name counterpart, the Striker and a fair few others in our best SMG list.

When we take a look at the Modern Warfare 3 weapon stats, it falls short in every category. But, with a bit of care and attention in the Gunsmith fitting it out with some attachments and perks, there's hope for the Striker 9 SMG yet…

Note: the Striker 9 SMG is a different gun from the Striker SMG. If you want the latter, check out our MW3 Striker loadout guide!

Check out our ultimate beginner's guide for Warzone 2.0. Join vid bud Liam as he gives you all the tips and tricks you need to survive within Warzone and DMZ.

Why use the Striker 9 in MW3?

An interesting question given the fact that we've ranked the Striker 9 mid-tier in our best SMG tier list, because arguably there's better SMGs to run with. But, the Striker 9 does bring an impressively low recoil to the table alongside some versatility with its fast fire rate. If we lean heavily into its strengths and try to iron out some of its weaknesses, there's good reason to at least give the Striker 9 some precious time in Modern Warfare 3.

Best Striker 9 loadout in MW3

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor S

Barrel: Striker Stubby Barrel

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

Optic: Slimline Pro

As a collective, these five attachments do some great work for bolstering the Striker 9's strengths. A larger mag, a tactical barrel to support recoil control, a slimline optic for precision shots, a stabilizing grip, and a suppressor to keep you off the minimap are all solid choices. Here's a little more depth on each of the attachments and what they bring to the table.

Muzzle: HMRES Mod Suppressor S

You'll want to equip a suppressor to ensure you get yourself off of the enemies' radar, but there's a lot of choices out there that'll weigh you down. That's why we'd recommend the HMRES Mod Suppressor S for its improvements on both your range, accuracy, and bullet velocity with only a slight reduction on recoil control as a consequence.

Barrel: Striker Stubby Barrel

The Striker Stubby Barrel is going to ensure you keep the pace and kills high in Modern Warfare 3. It may be stubby, but it is most definitely deadly. This tactical barrel will increase movement, STF, and aim walking speed, as well as a heavy boost to your recoil control. It'll nerf your range somewhat, but with something so up-close and personal, you'll still be able to do the job the Striker 9 was built to do.

Magazine: 40 Round Mag

The Striker 9 comes with a 30 Round Mag and that may well be enough for you given the increase in recoil control and stability we've layered into this gun. We'd opt for the 40 Round Mag to provide you with potentially game-changing extra ammo. While there's a 50 Round Drum on offer, it'll weigh down your gun reducing speed in almost every aspect, which feels unnecessary when you're trying to whip around with your SMG.

Rear Grip: Sakin ZX Grip

The textured Sakin ZX Grip is a great addition to the Striker 9 for helping further stabilize the firing aim, gun kick, and recoil. As we said before, we're playing into the Striker 9's strengths and optimizing it for those close-range gunfights. Better recoil control is going to work wonders when you're spraying your enemy with bullets.

Optic: Slimline Pro

Depending on your playstyle, you may or may not agree with the use of an optic. With the Striker 9, having that extra precision down your sights can really help the accuracy of your shots. We've recommended the Slimline Pro, but the Slate Reflector is also another great choice for providing a subtle reticle that won't obstruct your view.

Best Striker 9 class setup: Secondary weapon

FJX Imperium or Longbow.

When running with a SMG, you've got the close-range combat sorted. So, you'll want to think about pairing the SMG with a second primary weapon that can tackle the long-range, thanks to the Overkill (or Gunner) Vest. We'd recommend one of the top two Sniper Rifles from our best Sniper Rifle rankings, the FJX Imperium for its excellent quickscoping and consistent one-shot kills, or the Longbow for its all-rounder skills in the long-range department.

Best Striker 9 class setup: Perks and Equipment

Overkill Vest, Assault Gloves, Covert Sneakers, Bone Conduction Headset, Stim, Semtex.

The Overkill Vest is your ticket to two primary weapons, as well as increasing your weapon swap speed meaning you can change between the pair a lot easier. The Assault Gloves will improve both your accuracy and ADS speed while jumping, which only adds to this build's mobility. We've paired the Covert Sneakers with the Bone Conduction Headset to optimize how you interact with sound in the game, your footstep sound will be eliminated for enemies, but their footsteps will become a lot louder for you.

Equipping the Overkill Vest will have removed your Field Upgrades slot, but for the lethal and tactical equipment, we'd recommend the Semtex for those tricky stickies dealing out damage to your enemies and the Stim for faster heals and a refreshed Tac Sprint.

Best Striker 9 alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Striker or Lachmann Sub.

When it comes to Striker 9 alternatives, we're going to be those people and confuse you by suggesting you run with the Striker instead, or the Lachmann Sub. The Striker shares the same name, but it's a much more popular choice in the realm of the SMG. It's got great damage capability, a decent range, and is super mobile.

The Lachmann Sub is still a top-tier choice with its rapid fire and impressive stats making it a solid alternative if you're still keen to run a SMG, but are looking for something a little more devastating for your enemies.

That wraps up this guide on the best Striker 9 loadout in MW3 so far. If you're looking for something a bit different, check out our guides to the best Sniper Rifle, best Shotgun, and best LMG in Modern Warfare 3. Or you can start fresh with our MW3 best guns tier list for a full overview of the current gun meta!