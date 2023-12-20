Best MW3 TAQ Eradicator loadout and class setup

Looking for the best TAQ Eradicator loadout in Modern Warfare 3? The TAQ Eradicator is one of the newcomer LMGs in Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, and it brings a unique firing pattern to the fray with the ability to blast its first rounds (usually about six to ten shots) extremely quickly before slowing down to a relatively normal fire rate.

If you're in love with burstfire and like the idea of gunning down enemies with a speedy explosion, you're in the right place. We've got the full details on the best TAQ Eradicator loadout below, including the best attachments, secondary weapon, perks, and all the equipment that you need to ensure that the opposing team won't know what hit 'em.

Why use the TAQ Eradicator in MW3?

The TAQ Eradicator is for those who like to be a little reckless and experimental. As the gun's description states, it's a prototype weapon with a blazing fast (albeit inaccurate) initial fire rate that slows down to something less impressive but more reliable when it comes to actually hitting the target. But even when firing at the so-called slower speed, using the TAQ Eradicator tends to feel like you're shooting into the wind and hoping that you'll hit whoever comes your way.

While not the most accurate way to go about things, this gunplay style can definitely be appealing if you love a powerful weapon. If you have an especially skilled trigger finger with other burst weapons like the SVA-545 (which we'll discuss again down below), this might be the new LMG for you, so read on to see what our suggestions are to make the TAQ Eradicator even more lethal.

Best TAQ Eradicator loadout in MW3

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Our loadout is designed to minimise the trickiness of using the TAQ Eradicator by bumping up its accuracy, recoil control, mobility (which like most LMGs, still remains fairly low), and handling. The gun will still be an unusual and slightly unpredictable force of nature, but by the time we're done with it, the TAQ Eradicator will shoot a lot straighter and lot more effectively.

Muzzle: Shadowstrike Suppressor

The Shadowstrike Suppressor makes our shots undetectable by radar, which is always a bonus to have especially when you're rocking a hefty LMG that doesn't boast the greatest mobility.

Laser: FSS OLE-V Laser

Attaching a laser to the TAQ Eradicator makes a major difference between tagging targets on a regular basis and recklessly wasting ammo. You'll receive great boosts to accuracy and handling as aiming stability, ADS speed, and sprint to fire speed all go up. Remember that your laser will be visible in ADS mode, but hopefully enemies will be dead before they spot it.

Underbarrel: Bruen Bastion Angled Grip

There are several underbarrels that'll work well with the TAQ Eradicator, but we prefer the Bruen Bastion Angled Grip for additional improvements to accuracy and recoil control as hipfire and tac stance spread improves along with aiming idle sway, firing aim stability, and aim walking steadiness. ADS speed goes down ever so slightly, but it's a very minor decrease in the long run.

Magazine: 45 Round Mag

In all honesty, you probably do not need the default 75 rounds that the TAQ Eradicator comes with. Equip the 45 Round Mag instead for lesser ammo capacity but much greater mobility and handling. Remember - more ammo is useless if you can't actually hit your targets!

Rear Grip: FSS Combat Grip

Rounding out our loadout is the FSS Combat Grip, which mitigates recoil further. By now you should have a gun that's a lot easier to fire without fighting a constant bounce that threatens to send your shots off target.

Best TAQ Eradicator class setup: Secondary weapon

Renetti, Lockwood 300.

Like many LMGs, it helps to have a lightweight close-range secondary weapon by your side for those moments when the TAQ Eradicator's low mobility proves compromising. The Renetti with the JAK Ferocity Carbine Conversion kit is our go-to, though you could also use the Lockwood 300 if you prefer shotguns and can equip two primaries via the Gunner Vest.

Best TAQ Eradicator class setup: Perks and Equipment

CCT Comms Vest, Scavenger Gloves, Ghost T/V Camo, Covert Sneakers, Bone Conduction Headset Munitions Box.

The CCT Comms Vest is a strong choice that'll increase the duration that enemies stay on your radar, giving you more time to track them down and make the most of the TAQ Eradicator's power. The Scavenger Gloves, meanwhile, will ensure that you can loot opponents you mow down for their ammunition.

Both the Ghost T/V Camo and the Covert Sneakers support this stealthy killer loadout by letting you hike around the map undetected by radar with your footstep sounds muffled. Since the Comms Vest gives you an extra gear slot, this is the perfect place to make use of the Bone Conduction Headset, which reduces combat noise and gives you an edge on identifying anyone trying to sneak up on you.

Best TAQ Eradicator alternatives in Modern Warfare 3

Pulemyot, SVA 545.

As far as the best LMG in Modern Warfare 3 go, we're still partial to the Pulemyot, which transforms into an awesome SMG-esque weapon when you apply the Pulemyot 762B Bullpup Conversion kit to it. If you enjoy the TAQ Eradicator's bullet bursts, you might also want to veer away from LMGs in favour of the SVA 545, one of the best Assault Rifles in MW3 that boasts a stunning hyperburst feature for its first two shots.

That finishes our rundown of the best attachments for the TAQ Eradicator. For a full tier list to all of Modern Warfare 3's firearms, head over to our best guns in Modern Warfare 3 guide. Our guide to the best loadouts in Modern Warfare 3 is also necessary reading for helping you maximise your aresenal with only the very best equipment.