Can you play Starfield offline?

Wondering if Starfield can be played offline? Starfield is a singleplayer game with no current or announced multiplayer features, so it seems like it’s destined for offline play. However, with more and more games requiring an internet connection to be playable, quite a few players have been wondering if Starfield is actually playable offline or if there are any exceptions to the game’s apparent offline compatibility.

Here's everything we know about Starfield’s offline capabilities, including details for every platform as well as Game Pass, so you can sit comfortably in the sure knowledge of whether or not you can play Starfield offline.

Can Starfield be played offline?

Yes, Starfield can be played offline. This applies to every platform the game is on, including Xbox Series X/S and PC, and both physical and digital copies.

Unfortunately for Game Pass subscribers, though, Starfield via Game Pass is restricted to online play, as Game Pass usually needs to connect to the internet to verify your subscription. This isn’t the case for every Game Pass game, though, so if you’re wondering about other games, it’s best to do some game-specific research.

Additionally, if you’re looking to download Starfield for the first time or install any patches, you’ll of course need a stable internet connection to handle the game’s massive file size.

As long as you’re not on Game Pass and you’ve got all of the required files and patches downloaded, though, your journey through the stars luckily won’t require an internet connection.

That's all the info we've got on Starfield's offline capabilities. Searching for other ways to optimize your journey through space? We've got you covered with the game's PC requirements and the best mods. Or, if you're just getting started, we've got information on all of the traits and backgrounds you can pick when creating your character in Starfield.