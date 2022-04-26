Looking for the latest Funky Friday codes for free points boosts, emotes, and more? Funky Friday is a competitive rhythm game hosted on the Roblox platform. Based on the in-development indie title Friday Night Funkin', Funky Friday has been likened to a version of Dance Dance Revolution you can complete with just mouse and keyboard, which is good news if you're not feeling very energetic or don't have access to an arcade-sized dance mat in your very own house.

Funky Friday codes have a wide array of uses, from granting extra points to giving you access to free emotes, animations, cosmetics, and more. Read on for a complete list of currently active codes in the game, as well as details of how to redeem them.

Funky Friday codes

Last checked on: April 26th, 2022

1BILCHEESE : Funky Cheese animation

: Funky Cheese animation 1MILFAVS : Boombox animation

: Boombox animation 1YEARFUNKY : 1.000 points

: 1.000 points 1YEARSCOOP : One Year Scoop Microphone

: One Year Scoop Microphone 2v2!! : Sakuroma Microphone

: Sakuroma Microphone 9keyishere : 500 points

: 500 points 19DOLLAR : Rickroll animation

: Rickroll animation 100kactive : 250 points

: 250 points 100M : 500 points

: 500 points 250M : 250 points

: 250 points CHEEZEDTOMEETYOU : Cheese Microphone

: Cheese Microphone Halfbillion : 500 points

: 500 points MILLIONLIKES : Radio emote

: Radio emote SMASHTHATLIKEBUTTON : 300 points

: 300 points XMAS2021: Candy Cane animation

How to redeem Funky Friday codes

Exchanging your codes for goodies in Funky Friday is nice and easy. Once you've loaded in to the Funky Friday game, simply click on the Twitter bird icon at the top of the screen, enter your code into the pop-up dialogue box, and click redeem to immediately claim your reward.

Expired Funky Friday codes

At the time of writing, no Funky Friday codes are known to have expired. Happy times! However, it's still quite a new game, so if we hear tell that any of these codes expire anytime down the line, we'll move them onto this list.

