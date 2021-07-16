Roblox Build A Boat For Treasure codes: all codes for free blocks & more!Redeem these codes for free blocks and more fun extras in Build A Boat For Treasure
Build A Boat For Treasure codes can be redeemed for free building blocks and other fun extras to help keep your boat afloat in this Roblox fan favourite!
Below, we've made a comprehensive list of all the codes in Build A Boat For Treasure and what rewards they net you, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.
Build A Boat For Treasure codes [July 2021]
The following codes are currently active and available to redeem in Build A Boat For Treasure:
- =D: 5x Gold
- =p: 5x Gold
- Be a Big F00t Print: 25x Neon Blocks, 10x Balloons, 5x Cake
- chillthrill709 was here: Firework
- Fuzzy Friend?: 10x Balloons, 5x Ring Fireworks, Portal
- GGGOOOAAALLL: Soccer Ball
- hi: 5x Gold
- Lurking Legend: 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, Portal
- squid army: 22x Gold, 22x Ice
Below we've listed all the expired codes in Build A Boat For Treasure. You can't redeem these in the game any more, but we've included them so you can check if any of the codes you find are expired.
Expired Build A Boat For Treasure codes:
- (This is for codetc)
- =]
- 100 wooden rods
- 1B
- 1M Likes
- 1M Members
- 200M visits
- 2M Members
- 300m visits
- 500k likes
- 500M Visits
- 50fabric
- 7explosive
- A Boat
- a scattered code
- Almost 2M
- Arctic Bear
- baffling butter
- BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!!
- Big F00t Print
- Bloxed
- Bumfuzzling Taradiddle
- Cannon Crazy
- chill says hi
- Christmas Cheer
- Christmas Eve
- Christmas Gift
- Christmas hype
- Christmas Tree
- cill trill
- code fashion
- code fission
- Code Fuzion
- Cold Feet
- Crystal Clear
- early gift
- Easter Update
- Egg Hatching
- fabulous fabric
- Fancy Dino
- fast potato
- fat rainbow
- fire+work
- Fireworks
- Free Gifts
- Free Star Jetpack
- Friendly Gingerbread Man
- friendly t-rex
- Gifts Galore
- Gnomed
- Happy Easter
- Happy Halloween!
- Happy holidays
- Happy New Year
- Happy valentines day!
- Hatched Code
- Hatching Hype
- Hatching Soon
- HMMMMM
- huge treasure chest
- ice pops
- Last two
- leescode
- Level 16
- Lurking Code
- Magnetic
- Memorial Day Code
- Merry Christmas
- moldy bread
- new planes
- New set of wheels
- Not a Code
- Nothing
- october squid
- On the 22nd day of Christmas
- OneYearOneCheer
- Ow
- Red
- Reindeer
- Santa's Sleigh
- Snap
- Snowman
- sorryfortheping
- t-rex
- tasty treasure
- test
- The Decoding Of The Boat
- the official butter
- The Sasquatch?
- the truly longest code yet
- The Yeti?
- There is no code
- TTTRRREEEAAASSSUUURRREEE
- twisted treat
- up above
- Update Tomorrow
- Valentine's Day
- Veterans Day
- Voted Code
How to redeem codes in Build A Boat For Treasure
To redeem a code in Build A Boat For Treasure, you just need to open the game and enter your code into the "Redeem Code" text box which appears at the bottom of the settings menu.
It's worth noting that some valid codes may show up as invalid for some players — this is because many codes can only be redeemed in a new server.
That's everything you need to know about redeeming codes in Build A Boat For Treasure. But if you're looking for more Roblox info, check out our guide to redeeming codes and freebies on the platform, or have a look at our Top 10 recommended Roblox games you can play for free.