Roblox Build A Boat For Treasure codes: all codes for free blocks & more!

Build A Boat For Treasure codes can be redeemed for free building blocks and other fun extras to help keep your boat afloat in this Roblox fan favourite!

Below, we've made a comprehensive list of all the codes in Build A Boat For Treasure and what rewards they net you, as well as instructions on how to redeem them.

Build A Boat For Treasure codes [July 2021]

The following codes are currently active and available to redeem in Build A Boat For Treasure:

=D : 5x Gold

: 5x Gold =p : 5x Gold

: 5x Gold Be a Big F00t Print : 25x Neon Blocks, 10x Balloons, 5x Cake

: 25x Neon Blocks, 10x Balloons, 5x Cake chillthrill709 was here : Firework

: Firework Fuzzy Friend? : 10x Balloons, 5x Ring Fireworks, Portal

: 10x Balloons, 5x Ring Fireworks, Portal GGGOOOAAALLL : Soccer Ball

: Soccer Ball hi : 5x Gold

: 5x Gold Lurking Legend : 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, Portal

: 10x Balloons, 5x Super Fireworks, Portal squid army: 22x Gold, 22x Ice

Below we've listed all the expired codes in Build A Boat For Treasure. You can't redeem these in the game any more, but we've included them so you can check if any of the codes you find are expired.

Expired Build A Boat For Treasure codes:

(This is for codetc)

=]

100 wooden rods

1B

1M Likes

1M Members

200M visits

2M Members

300m visits

500k likes

500M Visits

50fabric

7explosive

A Boat

a scattered code

Almost 2M

Arctic Bear

baffling butter

BBBOOOAAATTTSSS!!!

Big F00t Print

Bloxed

Bumfuzzling Taradiddle

Cannon Crazy

chill says hi

Christmas Cheer

Christmas Eve

Christmas Gift

Christmas hype

Christmas Tree

cill trill

code fashion

code fission

Code Fuzion

Cold Feet

Crystal Clear

early gift

Easter Update

Egg Hatching

fabulous fabric

Fancy Dino

fast potato

fat rainbow

fire+work

Fireworks

Free Gifts

Free Star Jetpack

Friendly Gingerbread Man

friendly t-rex

Gifts Galore

Gnomed

Happy Easter

Happy Halloween!

Happy holidays

Happy New Year

Happy valentines day!

Hatched Code

Hatching Hype

Hatching Soon

HMMMMM

huge treasure chest

ice pops

Last two

leescode

Level 16

Lurking Code

Magnetic

Memorial Day Code

Merry Christmas

moldy bread

new planes

New set of wheels

Not a Code

Nothing

october squid

On the 22nd day of Christmas

OneYearOneCheer

Ow

Red

Reindeer

Santa's Sleigh

Snap

Snowman

sorryfortheping

t-rex

tasty treasure

test

The Decoding Of The Boat

the official butter

The Sasquatch?

the truly longest code yet

The Yeti?

There is no code

TTTRRREEEAAASSSUUURRREEE

twisted treat

up above

Update Tomorrow

Valentine's Day

Veterans Day

Voted Code

How to redeem codes in Build A Boat For Treasure

To redeem a code in Build A Boat For Treasure, you just need to open the game and enter your code into the "Redeem Code" text box which appears at the bottom of the settings menu.

It's worth noting that some valid codes may show up as invalid for some players — this is because many codes can only be redeemed in a new server.

That's everything you need to know about redeeming codes in Build A Boat For Treasure. But if you're looking for more Roblox info, check out our guide to redeeming codes and freebies on the platform, or have a look at our Top 10 recommended Roblox games you can play for free.