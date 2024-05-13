Elden Ring: How to get the Erudition Gesture

Looking for the Erudition Gesture in Elden Ring? While Gestures in Elden Ring are usually purely cosmetic, certain areas and quests in the game contain puzzles that can only be completed by performing a specific Gesture at a specific time and place. One such Gesture is Erudition, which is obtained in Liurnia and can be used to open two Converted Towers on the ourskirts of the region.

In this quick guide, we'll walk you through exactly how to get the Erudition Gesture in Elden Ring, as well as how to use the Erudition Gesture to complete the two Converted Tower puzzles in west and east Liurnia.

How to get the Erudition Gesture in Elden Ring

To get the Erudition Gesture in Elden Ring, you need to give Sorcerer Thops in Liurnia an Academy Glintstone Key. Sorcerer Thops can be found in the Church Of Irith, just behind Stormveil Castle at the very start of Liurnia. Speak to him and he'll ask you for a spare Academy Glintstone Key.

We've written a whole guide on how to get the second Academy Glintstone Key, but in short: it can be found at the top of the Church Of The Cuckoo in Raya Lucaria Academy. The first key can be found to the west of the Academy, guarded by Glintstone Dragon Smarag in the lake. This will allow you to enter Raya Lucaria Academy itself, but it cannot be given to Thops.

To find the second Academy Glintstone Key, here's what you need to do:

Reach the Debate Parlour Site Of Grace. Head out the doors and up the rubble stairs on the left. Jump off the ledge on your left just before the covered bridge. Jump down onto the rooftop below and climb the ladder ahead. Reach the end of the walkway and jump down from the right-hand side. Jump down from one rooftop to the next until you reach the church roof. Enter the church via the window and use the rafters to jump down onto the chandelier. Loot the body on the chandelier to get the second Academy Glintstone Key.

I also put together a video walkthrough of this exact path back when Elden Ring first released, so take a look at it below if you need further guidance.

Elden Ring Guide - How to get into the top floor of the Church of the Cuckoo Here's a quick video walkthrough of how to get the second Academy Glintstone Key so you can obtain the Erudition Gesture from Thops.Watch on YouTube

Once you've got the second Academy Glintstone Key, simply return to Sorcerer Thops in the Church Of Irith, talk to him, and give him the Academy Glintstone Key when prompted. At the end of the conversation, you will receive the Erudition Gesture from Thops.

How to solve the Converted Tower puzzles

The Erudition Gesture is necessary to complete two puzzles in Elden Ring, both of which take place in towers in Liurnia. The first is the Converted Tower in southwest Liurnia, and the second is the Converted Fringe Tower in northeast Liurnia. Yes, they're two different towers.

Here's the location of both towers marked on a map of Liurnia:

These two Converted Towers contain puzzles that must be solved with the Erudition Gesture. | Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Bandai Namco

Converted Tower puzzle

To solve the Converted Tower puzzle, simply perform the Erudition Gesture in front of the statue in the ground floor of the tower. After a couple of seconds, the barrier sealing you from the top floor of the tower will disappear. At the top of the Converted Tower is a chest containing a Memory Stone.

As an aside, the Converted Tower puzzle can be skipped by climbing the wall around the tower and jumping onto the roof and then the balcony, so you don't actually need the Erudition Gesture for this puzzle.

Converted Fringe Tower puzzle

To solve the Converted Fringe Tower puzzle, you must perform the Erudition Gesture in front of the tower's statue - but this time, it only works if you're also wearing a Glintstone Crown while you perform the Gesture. These Glintstone Crowns are classed as helmets, and there are five types of them in total:

Karolos Glintstone Crown

Lazuli Glintstone Crown

Olivinus Glintstone Crown

Twinsage Glintstone Crown

Witch's Glintstone Crown

Any of these Crowns will do the trick. As long as you are wearing it while you perform the Erudition Gesture in front of the statue, the barrier leading to the top of the Converted Fringe Tower will open. At the top is another chest containing the Cannon Of Haima and Gavel Of Haima Sorceries.

That concludes this guide on how to get the Erudition Gesture in Elden Ring, and how to use it to complete the two Converted Tower puzzles in Liurnia. If you're struggling to get through Liurnia with your sanity intact, check out our guides on the best weapons, best builds, best armor sets, and best spells in Elden Ring!