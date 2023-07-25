If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Co-op puzzler Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy comes out on August 31st

Busy months ahead

Three heroes ride a giant, purple hedgehog through greenery in a screenshot from Trine 5
Image credit: THG Nordic
Kaan Serin avatar
News by Kaan Serin Contributor
Published on

Publisher THQ Nordic have announced that Trine 5: A Clockwork Conspiracy is coming out in the middle of a big game tempest on August 31st. The co-op puzzle game promises to be the longest and most challenging entry in the series' history and reunites our three lovable heroes: Zoya the thief, Amadeus the wizard, and Pontius the knight. Developers Frozenbyte marked the news with a character trailer, reintroducing the famous knight and his refreshed abilities. (Re)connect with Pontius below.

For such a heavy-suited knight, Pontius is surprisingly nimble, isn't he? His classic sword and shielding looks useful when it comes to squashing foes, solving physics-based puzzles, and moving around the world quickly via shield surfing and… shield gliding? I’m usually more partial to the wizard/mage/witch class in games, but Pontius’ stomping skill set is calling out to me.

Pontius’ newfound versatility seems almost too nifty if you ask me, as if he could solve a previous Trine game’s puzzles all on his own. But Frozenbyte's marketing manager Kai Touvinen has told RPS that the team “tailored the puzzles to fit both single player, with difficulty settings, as well as co-op play”. That means certain puzzles are tweaked, expanded, or streamlined depending on your settings, and Pontius’ flexible abilities might seem stiffer on harder difficulties.

With their reputations tarnished at the start of Trine 5, our heroic trio are up against a new mechanical clockwork threat who are doing typically evil things here like seizing the kingdom. This newest entry adds more skills for every character, as well as more puzzly physics elements such as fire, air, light, magnets, and electricity.

Trine 5: Clockwork Conspiracy comes out on August 31st for PC via Steam and GOG.

Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.  Manage your notification settings.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Kaan Serin avatar

Kaan Serin

Contributor

Kaan is currently an English and Film student who spends more time thinking about food than his degree. Also, trying to cut down on sharing unprompted video game trivia.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch