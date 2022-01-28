Daemon X Machina is free to keep on the Epic Games Store

Mech combat game Daemon X Machina launched as a Switch exclusive, came to PC in 2020, and is now free to keep if you grab it this week from Epic Games Store. It'll be gone after February 3rd, at which point it'll be replaced by Epic's next free game, Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair.

I watched Daemon X Machina trailers around both its launches, and god it's pretty. Those colours! Tango Orange deserts and turquoise skies - and then, why not, Tango Orange skies and turquoise deserts.

DxM offers mech combat of the anime-not-MechWarrior variety. Think zippy, flying ninjas, more like a character action game, than slow and stomping battle houses. You can customise the mechs and their anime pilots, and there's co-op and competitive multiplayer alongside the singleplayer story. We didn't review it at launch, but it got middling-to-good ratings from lesser (but more comprehensive) gaming websites.

If you absolutely positively insist on spending money today, Daemon X Machina is also 50% off on Steam, making it £25/$30/€30.

Epic announced yesterday as part of their 2021 review that they'll continue to give away free games weekly in 2022. Next in line after the mechs is Yooka-Laylee And The Impossible Lair. While the first Yooka-Laylee was a throwback to 3D platformers like Banjo Kazooie, The Impossible Lair turned the clock back further for side-on platforming and a topdown overworld, a la Super Mario Bros. You'll be able to grab it from Epic for free come February 3rd, but it's 75% off right now.