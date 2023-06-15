All the Summer Game Fest and not-E3 news

Dead Island 2's first story expansion features a perfectly normal billionaire with a techno-death cult

Eat the undead rich

Oisin Kuhnke avatar
News by Oisin Kuhnke Contributor
Published on

Dambuster Studios have offered up a rough roadmap of what we can expect from the pair of upcoming Dead Island 2 story expansions. The first of the two expansions, titled Haus, asks the question, "How does a billionaire prepare for the zompocalypse?" and answers that with "a techno-death cult with a healthy splash of debauchery and gore!". Sounds about right. This first expansion has quite a vague release window, expected to launch some time between October and December this year.

The second expansion, SOLA Festival, is a bit further away, with a release window of April to June 2024. "Welcome to the SOLA festival, where LA's party people can greenwash their way to ecstasy and save the planet, one rave at a time. So L.A!" reads the description for this second expansion.

Both of these expansions are a part of the game's helpfully titled Expansion Pass add-on, but it doesn't currently look like you'll be able to pick up either story expansion on its own, at least not for the moment. Right now, there really isn't much else going on in the Expansion Pass - just a weapon, and the Gaelic Queen Dani character pack.

That character pack is part of a lineup of more premium character packs that just launched too, with six now available to pick up. Here's the full list:

  • Silver Star Jacob
  • Cyber Slayer Amy
  • Gaelic Queen Dani
  • Jungle Fantasy Ryan
  • Steel Horse Carla
  • Venice Vogue Bruno

Those of you that own the Gold, Deluxe, or HELL-A Edition of Dead Island 2 will get two of those packs without having to pay for them, specifically Silver Star Jacob and Cyber Slayer Amy. Each of these comes with a new skin for each particular character, and a new weapon that anyone can use.

If you don't fancy buying any costumes, a few new ones have been added too, as part of the'Til Dawn' Collection. These are all free, though you'll need to get to the Cosplay Unlock Point in the game before you can use them.

Dead Island 2 launched on the Epic Games Store earlier this year. Our review said it was pretty alright, which isn't bad after being announced almost a decade ago.

