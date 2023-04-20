Dead Island 2 Coach's Car Keys location

Looking for Coach's Car Keys in Dead Island 2? On the streets of Bel-Air in Dead Island 2, you'll find a locked car that requires Coach's Car Keys to unlock. However, Coach's Car Keys are not marked on the map, making them particularly difficult to track down without some help.

In this guide, we'll show you where to find Coach's Car Keys in Dead Island 2, so that you can unlock Coach's car and get your hands on a powerful weapon.

Watch on YouTube Liam took a look at Dead Island 2 to answer one simple question: was it worth the nine year wait?

Coach's Car Keys location in Dead Island 2

Below, you'll find the steps that you must follow to find Coach's Car Keys in Dead Island 2:

Complete the "Bel-Air Brawl" main quest. Head to the Bel-Air tennis court marked on the map below. Defeat Coach Ace.

To get Coach's Car Keys, you must defeat Coach Ace, a special runner zombie. Coach Ace is found in a tennis court South of Colt Swanson's mansion, as marked on the map above.

To beat Coach Ace, you should aim to be at least level 8.

The Coach Ace battle is likely the first miniboss that you'll come across in Dead Island 2, but remember that it is entirely optional. If Ace has a skull next to their name, rather than a level, this indicates that you're not ready for the fight just yet.

Fortunately, the Coach Ace battle isn't too tough, since they don't have any special abilities or tricks up their sleeve. Instead, they simply have far more health than your typical zombie, so you'll need to make use of your dodge or block (depending on which you have equipped) to avoid taking too much damage.

If you are struggling, make sure to invite some pals to help out in a Dead Island 2 co-op multiplayer lobby.

Once you have defeated Coach Ace, they'll drop Coach's Car Keys on the floor as a reward.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our guide on how to find Coach's Car Keys in Dead Island 2. If you're after other keys in Bel-Air, take a look at our guide on where to find Curtis' Safe Key and where to find the Landscaper's Key in Dead Island 2. We've also got guides on the Goat Pen Master Keys and where to find Brock's Safe Key in Dead Island 2, which should help you get everything from the Goat Pen influencer mansion.