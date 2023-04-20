If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Dead Island 2 Coach's Car Keys location

Learn where to find Coach's Car Keys in Dead Island 2

Andrea aims a pistol at the player during a Dead Island 2 cutscene.
Hayden Hefford avatar
Guide by Hayden Hefford Guides Writer
Published on

Looking for Coach's Car Keys in Dead Island 2? On the streets of Bel-Air in Dead Island 2, you'll find a locked car that requires Coach's Car Keys to unlock. However, Coach's Car Keys are not marked on the map, making them particularly difficult to track down without some help.

In this guide, we'll show you where to find Coach's Car Keys in Dead Island 2, so that you can unlock Coach's car and get your hands on a powerful weapon.

Watch on YouTube
Liam took a look at Dead Island 2 to answer one simple question: was it worth the nine year wait?

Coach's Car Keys location in Dead Island 2

Below, you'll find the steps that you must follow to find Coach's Car Keys in Dead Island 2:

  1. Complete the "Bel-Air Brawl" main quest.
  2. Head to the Bel-Air tennis court marked on the map below.
  3. Defeat Coach Ace.
Dead Island 2 image showing the location of Coach's Car Keys on a map.

To get Coach's Car Keys, you must defeat Coach Ace, a special runner zombie. Coach Ace is found in a tennis court South of Colt Swanson's mansion, as marked on the map above.

To beat Coach Ace, you should aim to be at least level 8.

The Coach Ace battle is likely the first miniboss that you'll come across in Dead Island 2, but remember that it is entirely optional. If Ace has a skull next to their name, rather than a level, this indicates that you're not ready for the fight just yet.

Dead Island 2 screenshot showing the tennis court on which Coach Ace spawns.

Fortunately, the Coach Ace battle isn't too tough, since they don't have any special abilities or tricks up their sleeve. Instead, they simply have far more health than your typical zombie, so you'll need to make use of your dodge or block (depending on which you have equipped) to avoid taking too much damage.

If you are struggling, make sure to invite some pals to help out in a Dead Island 2 co-op multiplayer lobby.

Once you have defeated Coach Ace, they'll drop Coach's Car Keys on the floor as a reward.

That wraps up our guide on how to find Coach's Car Keys in Dead Island 2. If you're after other keys in Bel-Air, take a look at our guide on where to find Curtis' Safe Key and where to find the Landscaper's Key in Dead Island 2. We've also got guides on the Goat Pen Master Keys and where to find Brock's Safe Key in Dead Island 2, which should help you get everything from the Goat Pen influencer mansion.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Hayden Hefford avatar

Hayden Hefford

Guides Writer

Hayden is a guides writer for RPS, having joined the team in September 2021 after a few months of freelancing for TheGamer. They're a big fan of survival games, especially those that focus on the undead. Zombies. Walkers. Shamblers. Whatever you call them, Hayden is definitely a fan.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch