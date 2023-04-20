Dead Island 2 Goat Pen Master Keys location

Looking for the Goat Pen Master Keys in Dead Island 2? The Goat Pen is an influencer house in Bel-Air in Dead Island 2, but you'll notice while exploring that a few doors require the Goat Pen Master Keys. If you want to fully explore this influencer mansion and get your hands on some seriously sweet loot, then you're in the right place.

In this guide, we'll break down where to find the Goat Pen Master Keys in Dead Island 2, so that you can see everything this mansion has to offer.

Watch on YouTube Liam took a look at Dead Island 2 to answer one simple question: was it worth the nine year wait?

Goat Pen Master Keys location in Dead Island 2

Below, you'll find the steps you must follow to find the Goat Pen Master Keys in Dead Island 2:

Complete the "Death of the Party" side quest for Curtis Sinclair, in Bel-Air. Start the subsequent "Creature Comforts" side quest. Head to the Goat Pen to find alcohol and cigars for Curtis Sinclair. Break into the Master Bedroom and retrieve the Goat Pen Master Keys.

To find the Goat Pen Master Keys in Dead Island 2, you must start the "Creature Comforts" side quest. During this quest, Curtis Sinclair tasks you with finding alcohol and cigars at the Goat Pen, the influencer mansion in Bel-Air. If you're currently in another zone, use fast travel to zip across the map with ease.

To unlock the "Creature Comforts" side quest, you must first complete the "Death of the Party" side quest, in which you help Curtis clear their house of zombies.

During "Creature Comforts", Curtis will task you with finding cigars in the Master Bedroom of the Goat Pen. However, as you'll likely already be aware from exploring earlier in the game, the door is locked and requires the Goat Pen Master Keys.

Fear not, though, as you can turn right from the door and smash the nearby window to get out onto a pool balcony. From there, turn back and you'll see more windows that look directly into the Master Bedroom.

To get into the Master Bedroom, smash the windows from outside and then leap from the pool balcony to get in. As you do so, an alarm will sound, so be prepared for a fight as zombies swarm your location. If you find yourself getting overwhelmed, consider inviting some pals in to help with Dead Island 2's co-op multiplayer.

After clearing the room, you need to look on the bedside table to find the Goat Pen Master Keys.

The Goat Pen Master Keys will not spawn here before this side quest. We went back to check in a fresh save, and they were nowhere to be found while exploring the Goat Pen for the first time.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up how to get the Goat Pen Master Keys in Dead Island 2. If you're trying to find all Bel-Air keys, then make sure to check out our guide on the Dead Island 2 Landscaper's Key location.