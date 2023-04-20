If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

How to fast travel in Dead Island 2

Learn how to fast travel around Hell-A in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 image showing zombies across a warmly lit beach, as the sun sets over the ocean in the background.
Want to know how to fast travel in Dead Island 2? Dead Island 2 doesn't feature a big, seamless open world. Instead, it's a series of 10 zones to explore, tied together through loading screens. As some quests make you dart between zones like a proper Hell-A tourist, backtracking can become particularly painful if you don't use fast travel.

Dead Island 2 fast travel is an oddity, though, as you can't just whip open the map and select your preferred zone. In this guide, we'll explain how to fast travel in Dead Island 2, so you can zip around the map and tick off quests at incredible speed.

How to fast travel in Dead Island 2

To fast travel in Dead Island 2, you must find colourful maps of LA that are found in safe zones. Quest hubs, such as Emma Jaunt's mansion in Bel-Air, are safe zones that will typically contain a fast travel map.

Dead Island 2 screenshot showing a fast travel map stuck to a wall.

Fast travel will unlock as soon as you secure Emma Jaunt's mansion in the opening hour of the game. However, you won't be able to make full use of it until a little later, when you first leave Bel-Air to travel to the Halperin Hotel zone. This is where you'll find the second fast travel map, and from then you'll be able to quickly zip back and forth between them.

As you might expect, you can't fast travel to a zone that you've yet to visit. When you arrive in a new zone, the story will usually lead you to a safe hub, where you can then hunt around for the fast travel map.

When you find and interact with a fast travel map, it will bring up an overworld map showing all of the zones in Dead Island 2. From here, simply select the zone to which you want to travel. This will then bring up more precise locations to which you can fast travel in those zones.

That wraps up our guide on how to fast travel in Dead Island 2. If you're hoping to slay some zombies in Hell-A later this week, take a look at the Dead Island 2 PC system requirements to ensure that your rig is prepared for the trip.

