Dead Island 2 Laundry Room Locker Key location

Looking for the Laundry Room Locker Key in Dead Island 2? As you explore the Halperin Hotel in Dead Island 2, you'll find many locked safes and containers that you can't access without specific keys. While many are hidden around the hotel itself, the Laundry Room Locker Key is particularly elusive. That's because it's found by killing a special zombie, which can only spawn upon returning to the Halperin Hotel later in the game.

In this guide, we'll break down where to find the Laundry Room Locker Key in Dead Island 2, so that you can get your hands on the powerful weapon locked inside.

Watch on YouTube Liam took a look at Dead Island 2 to answer one simple question: was it worth the nine year wait?

Laundry Room Locker Key location in Dead Island 2

Below, you'll find the steps that you must follow to find the Laundry Room Locker Key in Dead Island 2:

Complete the "Plumbing the Depths" main quest. Head back to the Halperin Hotel. Find the wedding arch outside, marked on the map below. Kill the Karaoke Bridesmaid to get the Laundry Room Locker Key.

To find the Laundry Room Locker Key in Dead Island 2, you must kill the Karaoke Bridesmaid. The Karaoke Bridesmaid spawns by the outdoor wedding arch at the Halperin Hotel, marked on the map above.

However, the Karaoke Bridesmaid will not spawn until you have completed the "Plumbing the Depths" main quest. That's because the Karaoke Bridesmaid is a Screamer Apex Variant zombie, and you first encounter the Screamer during "Plumbing the Depths".

Complete "Plumbing the Depths", which is the 18th main quest in Dead Island 2, and then return to the Halperin Hotel to find the Karaoke Bridesmaid.

Since you'll likely be quite a few zones away from the Halperin, we'd recommend using fast travel to make the trip back much easier.

The Karaoke Bridesmaid is a Voltaic Screamer, meaning they burst with electricity whenever they scream. You can avoid taking any damage by keeping your distance whenever it screams, and then rush in for some quick melee attacks after.

When you defeat the Karaoke Bridesmaid in Dead Island 2, they will drop the Laundry Room Locker Key.

If you're really struggling in this fight, we'd recommend bringing some friends into a Dead Island 2 co-op multiplayer lobby for some backup.

That wraps up how to get the Laundry Room Locker Key in Dead Island 2.