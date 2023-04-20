Looking for Brock's Safe Key in Dead Island 2? When you arrive at the Goat Pen influencer mansion in Dead Island 2, you'll find a safe marked on your map. However, you'll also discover that the safe, known as the Safe of Broseidon, is locked and requires Brock's Safe Key to get inside.

In this guide, we'll break down where to find Brock's Safe Key in Dead Island 2, so that you can unlock the Safe of Broseidon and get your hands on a superior-tier weapon.

Watch on YouTube Liam took a look at Dead Island 2 to answer one simple question: was it worth the nine year wait?

Brock's Safe Key location in Dead Island 2

Below, you'll find the steps you must follow to find Brock's Safe Key in Dead Island 2:

Complete the "Room Service for Major Booker" quest at the Halperin Hotel. Head back to the Goat Pen and go to the gym. Defeat Goat Pen Brock to retrieve Brock's Safe Key.

To find Brock's Safe Key in Dead Island 2, you must first complete the "Room Service for Major Booker" main quest. This quest introduces you to the Crusher, an Apex Variant zombie which is the typical big, beefy, one.

After completing "Room Service for Major Booker", head back to the Goat Pen and go to the room in which you find the Safe of Broseidon.

You can fast travel back to Bel-Air, if you'd rather not walk.

To find the Goat Pen gym, head to the Safe of Broseidon and smash the windows opposite where you enter. Then, simply drop out of the window to find the gym directly in front of you.

When you arrive at the Goat Pen gym, you'll come across a special Crusher zombie named Goat Pen Brock. To get Brock's Safe Key, you simply need to bash Brock's head in until they die. Nice and simple!

If that's proving to be less simple than we made out, invite a pal or two into your session to help defeat Goat Pen Brock in Dead Island 2 co-op multiplayer.

After defeating Brock, Brock's Safe Keys will drop on the floor as your reward. Simply grab them and dash back to the Safe of Broseidon to get a random superior-tier weapon. That's a fancy way of saying rarer than rare, which means it is pretty powerful!

That wraps up how to get Brock's Safe Key in Dead Island 2. If you're looking for more keys in Bel-Air, take a look at our guides on where to find the Goat Pen Master Keys and where to find the Landscaper's Key in Dead Island 2.