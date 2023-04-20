Dead Island 2 Landscaper's Key location

Looking for the Landscaper's Key in Dead Island 2? Outside of Emma Jaunt's Bel-Air mansion in Dead Island 2, you'll find a locked box that requires a Landscaper's Key to unlock. However, the Landscaper's Key seems to be nowhere in sight. The key is actually hidden in another Bel-Air mansion, but you'll need to progress much further into the story before you can find it.

In this guide, we'll break down where to find the Landscaper's Key in Dead Island 2, so that you can unlock the crate found near Emma Jaunt's mansion.

Landscaper's Key location in Dead Island 2

Below, you'll find the steps you must follow to find the Landscaper's Key in Dead Island 2:

Complete mission 20, Boardwalking Dead, and defeat Butcho the Clown. Head back to Bel-Air and go to Colt Swanson's mansion. Find and defeat Green Thumb Eddie to get the Landscaper's Key.

To find the Landscaper's Key in Dead Island 2, you must head to Colt Swanson's mansion in Bel-Air. For reference, that's the mansion that you first stumble into right at the start of the game, in the North-West corner of the Bel-Air zone (pictured above).

If you're not currently in Bel-Air, use fast travel to get there quickly.

However, there's a pretty big catch. The Landscaper's Key is found by killing a zombie known as Green Thumb Eddie, but Eddie is a Butcher. Butchers are Apex Variants that you first encounter in Venice Beach during the mission Boardwalking Dead, in which you fight Butcho the Clown.

Boardwalking Dead is the 20th mission in Dead Island 2, and Green Thumb Eddie will not spawn until you have defeated Butcho the Clown and completed the mission.

After defeating Butcho the Clown in Boardwalking Dead, return to Colt Swanson's mansion. There, you'll find Green Thumb Eddie in the flesh, and the fight will begin.

Green Thumb Eddie is an incredibly tough fight, as Butchers deal massive damage and can regenerate health to pull themselves back from the brink of death. You need to stay hot on their heels and swing as soon as they start feeding to regain health, as this will knock them to the ground and leave them vulnerable to any subsequent strikes.

If you're finding it really tough, consider inviting some pals to help out with Dead Island 2's co-op multiplayer.

After defeating Green Thumb Eddie, they'll drop the Landscaper's Key as a reward. Grab the Landscaper's Key and make your way over to the safe marked on the map near Emma Jaunt's mansion. Once you arrive, you can open up the safe and get your hands on a Superior gun. We got the Vampiric Machine Pistol, which restores your health upon killing a zombie.

That wraps up how to get the Landscaper's Key in Dead Island 2. If you've yet to hop into Hell-A and want to check if your rig can handle it, take a look at the Dead Island 2 PC system requirements.