Dead Island 2 Poolside Container Key location

Learn where to find the Poolside Container Key in Dead Island 2

Dead Island 2 screenshot showing Sunbather in a pool of water.
Looking for the Poolside Container Key in Dead Island 2? As you explore the Halperin Hotel in Dead Island 2, you'll find a locked bio container by the pool. It requires the Poolside Container Key, but you can't actually find this until much later in the game.

In this guide, we'll break down where to find the Poolside Container Key in Dead Island 2, so that you can crack open this suspicious box and get your hands on the loot inside.

Liam took a look at Dead Island 2 to answer one simple question: was it worth the nine year wait?

Poolside Container Key location in Dead Island 2

Below, you'll find the steps that you must follow to find the Poolside Container Key in Dead Island 2:

  1. Complete the "Michael Anders and the Holy Grail" main quest.
  2. Return to the Halperin Hotel.
  3. Head to the collapsed road on Lacuna Ave, marked on the map below.
  4. Defeat Sunbather and pick up the Poolside Container Key.
Dead Island 2 screenshot showing the Poolside Container Key location on the map.

To find the Poolside Container Key in Dead Island 2, you must kill Sunbather at the collapsed road near the Halperin Hotel.

However, Sunbather will not appear until you have completed the "Michael Anders and the Holy Grail" main quest at Monarch Studios. During that quest, you'll encounter your first Slugger, a bloated, acid-spitting Apex Variant zombie.

Defeat the Slugger in "Michael Anders and the Holy Grail" to make Sunbather spawn at the Halperin Hotel.

After completing this quest, you can fast travel to the Halperin Hotel whenever you're ready to track down the Poolside Container Key.

Dead Island 2 screenshot showing the collapsed road at the Halperin Hotel.

Sunbather is a particularly tough fight, as it spits out chunks of flesh that explode shortly after hitting the ground. This essentially fills the arena with mines that will deal huge damage, so you need to keep moving and track any mines that land near your location.

After defeating Sunbather, the Poolside Container Key will drop on the floor as your reward.

If you're unable to beat Sunbather alone, team up with pals in a Dead Island 2 co-op multiplayer lobby to make things a bit easier.

That wraps up how to get the Poolside Container Key in Dead Island 2. If you're after more keys at the Halperin Hotel, take a look at our guides on where to find Jamal's Crate Key and where to find the Laundry Room Locker Key in Dead Island 2. You can also head back to Bel-Air to hunt down Brock's Safe Key, Curtis' Safe Key, and the Landscaper's Key if you're after more powerful weapons.

