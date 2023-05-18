If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Death Stranding is currently free to keep from the Epic Games Store

Take a road trip

Sam Bridges and BB strike a pose against a mountainous landscape in Death Stranding
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

From now until May 25th, you can nab Death Stranding for free from the Epic Games Store and keep it forever. If you always meant to go for a hike across Hideo Kojima's strange, sci-fi package delivery sim, now's your chance.

Watch on YouTube

You can head to its Epic Games Store page to add it to your account now. As long as you do it before 4pm BST on May 25th, it's yours forever. On that date, it'll be replaced by a different freebie - and one game will be offered for free for a week each Thursday for the duration of the now underway Epic Mega Sale. Freebies are regular on the Epic Games Store anyway, but they're often of a better calibre during sale events.

Death Stranding is certainly of a high calibre. It's a beautiful open world game in which you play Sam Bridges, who must deliver packages across a post-apocalyptic United States. It's almost literally a "walking sim", in that you must consider your footing on uneven terrain, the balance of the packages on your back, and use social construction tools to gradually colonise and construct roads, bridges and other shortcuts on the routes you'll take across terrain.

It also, naturally, has a batshit supernatural science fiction story, with incomprehensible too-long cutscenes and entirely comprehensible horniness for Mads Mikkelsen. It's ambitious, audacious, personal, and unique in a way big budget games so rarely are. It was one of our favourite games of 2020.

Note that this freebie is the original game and not the better, stranger Director's Cut, but don't let that stop you. The original is still great.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Topics in this article

Follow topics and we'll email you when we publish something new about them.

505 Games, Action Adventure, Blockbuster and

Congratulations on your first follow!

We'll send you an email whenever we (or one of our sister sites) publish an article on this topic.

You can manage your preferences here.

Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch