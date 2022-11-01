Hideo Kojima continues to tease new game with Deadpool actress reveal

Hideo Kojima continues to tease his next project. This time it's with a new image showing actress Shioli Kutsuna with the words "Where am I?" written over it. It comes a month after a previous tease which confirmed the actress Elle Fanning was involved.

The image was posted via the Kojima Productions website. It shows Kutsuna's face in close-up, with "A Hideo Kojima Game" written along the side of the picture. Every few seconds, it switches to a black image with the words "How come?" in white. You can see both below:

The teaser images for Kojima's new project.

Kutsuna is best known for playing Yukio in Deadpool 2, although she's also appeared in Adam Sandler's Murder Mystery and in a main role in the Apple TV+ series Invasion. Although this is our first time seeing Kutsuna's face, this image is very obviously a lit version of the silhouetted face visible in the "Where Am I?" poster shown at the same time as the Elle Fanning image last month.

All these teases are leading people to speculate that Kojima Productions could reveal their new game next month at Geoff "I'm friends with Hideo Kojima" Keighley's The Game Awards. Kojima announced a podcast series at Keighley's Opening Night Live, because that's what you do when you're a luxury brand.

It's also not clear whether these images are an entirely new game or whether they're related to the Death Stranding sequel Norman Reedus seemed to accidentally announce earlier this year. I'm sure we'll find out soon.