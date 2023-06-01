Diablo 4 Butcher: How to find and defeat the Butcher in Diablo 4

Want to know how to find and defeat the Butcher in Diablo 4? The Butcher is an infamous enemy from the original Diablo, and it returns in Diablo 4. Far from just a simple Easter Egg, though, the Butcher is one of the toughest enemies that you'll face in Diablo 4, especially in the early-game.

That makes the Butcher a particularly fearsome foe - especially in Hardcore mode. Whether you're eager to hunt down the Butcher, or just want some handy tips on how to defeat the Butcher when you eventually encounter it, then you're in the right place.

In this guide, we'll explain how to find the Butcher in Diablo 4, and also cover how to defeat the Butcher so that you aren't bested by this incredibly challenging foe.

Where to find the Butcher in Diablo 4

The Butcher can randomly appear in any Dungeon in Diablo 4. There is no way to guarantee the spawn, so you must simply run Dungeons until you find it, or, more accurately, until the Butcher finds you.

Any Dungeon room could potentially spawn the Butcher, and it can appear at any level. This means you could fight the Butcher as early as level 10, or as late as level 100 - or, if you're unlucky, not at all (although hopefully that isn't the case).

If the Butcher manages to defeat you, it will not wait around for a rematch. Instead, the Butcher will despawn, forcing you to cross your fingers and hope that you find it again soon.

That means winning in the initial encounter is vital if you want to snag some top-tier loot, and fortunately we've got some handy tips on how to defeat the Butcher in the next section.

How to defeat the Butcher in Diablo 4

The Butcher is an incredibly tough boss, and Diablo 4's level scaling means that you'll never manage to overlevel yourself for this fight.

The only way to win is through creating a powerful build, equipping a strong arsenal of Legendary gear, and familiarising yourself with the Butcher's many attacks so that you know when to dodge.

Below, we'll break down each of the Butcher's main attacks so that you know what to expect in this fight:

Cleaver/Sickle Swing : The Butcher's main melee attack, consisting of a swing with either of its Cleaver or Sickle melee weapons.

: The Butcher's main melee attack, consisting of a swing with either of its Cleaver or Sickle melee weapons. Hook : The Butcher fires a Hook out towards your character and pulls you close, inflicting the Stun status effect and leaving you susceptible to follow-up attacks.

: The Butcher fires a Hook out towards your character and pulls you close, inflicting the Stun status effect and leaving you susceptible to follow-up attacks. Headbutt : The Butcher will headbutt you, dealing damage and inflicting the Stun status effect.

: The Butcher will headbutt you, dealing damage and inflicting the Stun status effect. Roar : The Butcher will roar and emit a burst of blood-red energy, inflicting you with the Slow effect.

: The Butcher will roar and emit a burst of blood-red energy, inflicting you with the Slow effect. Charge: The Butcher rams you from a distance, dealing damage and inflicting the Stun effect.

Of these attacks, you must be especially wary of the Hook, Headbutt, and Charge abilities, as they'll leave you stunned and make it easy for the Butcher to follow-up with some quick melee swings that'll leave you dead.

To defeat the Butcher, your build should ideally have strong single-target DPS capabilities. We'd recommend using the Barbarian, Sorcerer, or Rogue for strong single-target options.

Below, you'll find our build guides for each of the five classes in Diablo 4:

That wraps up our guide on how to find and defeat the Butcher in Diablo 4. If you don't yet have the skills to take it on and need a power boost, check out our guide on how to level up fast in Diablo 4. If you want some pals to keep you company while hunting for the Butcher, take a look at our Diablo 4 multiplayer guide.

