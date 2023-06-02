Diablo 4 Secret of the Spring riddle solution

Want to know the Secret of the Spring riddle solution in Diablo 4? You'll find a lot of side quests as you explore Sanctuary in Diablo 4, but the Secret of the Spring quest presents you with a particularly confusing riddle that makes it hard to beat. Fortunately, there's no need to sit around scratching your head to think of the answer, because we're here to help.

In this guide, we'll break down how to solve the Secret of the Spring riddle in Diablo 4, so that you can beat this tricky side quest and get your hands on some exciting loot.

Watch on YouTube Prepare for hell by watching the intro cinematic for Diablo 4.

How to solve the Secret of the Spring riddle in Diablo 4

To solve the Secret of the Spring riddle in Diablo 4, you must follow the quest marker towards the spring and use the "Wait" emote.

To use emotes, simply tap the E key on PC or hit up on the D-Pad on consoles.

If you've heard people talking about the Secret of the Spring quest and have yet to find it yourself, this is a side quest that you'll find in the Frigid Expanse region of the Fractured Peaks (to the North of Kyovashad). You'll come across a letter that reads "Beacon of warmth in winter's embrace, patience rewarded by nature's own grace."

Here's the exact location of the Secret of the Spring quest.

While the riddle might seem a bit confusing, it is simply a prompt meant to teach you how to use emotes in Diablo 4. There are a few of these quests early on - upon first arriving in Kyovashad, another side quest will prompt you to use the "Cheer" emote at some guards.

While Secret of the Spring might not have an in-depth mystery to solve, at least it'll net you some easy XP, Gold, and a chest full of loot.

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

To see this content please enable targeting cookies. Manage cookie settings

That wraps up our guide on how to solve the Secret of the Spring riddle in Diablo 4. If you're still trying to settle on a playstyle for your main class, take a look at our Diablo 4 Barbarian build, Rogue build, Necromancer build, Druid build, and Sorcerer build guides. If you just want to rush to endgame, check out our guide on how to level up fast in Diablo 4.

Activision Blizzard are currently the subject of a number of legal actions, labour disputes and allegations of workplace harassment. Rock Paper Shotgun will continue to write about these issues, as well as covering Activision Blizzard games as part of our commitment to cover subjects of interest to our readers. The latest news can always be found under our Activision Blizzard tag.