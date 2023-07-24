Diablo 4 Unique items: All 59 Uniques and what they do

Want to know more about Diablo 4 Unique items? Unique items are some of the best pieces of Gear in Diablo 4. They have powers that are far stronger than any Legendary Aspects, and will significantly enhance any build. There are two types of Unique: normal ones, which are a big power boost, and Uber Uniques, which are far rarer and game-changing if used.

Diablo 4 currently has 59 Unique items, including those that were recently introduced with the Season 1 patch. These are a mix of Armor, Jewelry, and Weapons, and many can only be used by a specific class. In this guide, we'll break down all 59 Unique items and their powers, so that you can easily find the best ones for your class.

Diablo 4 Unique Armor

Below, you'll find a list of all Unique Armor pieces in Diablo 4, including their powers and by which classes they can be used:

Any Class

Unique item Item type Power Andariel's Visage Helm (Uber Unique) Lucky Hit: Up to a 15-20% chance to trigger a poison nova that applies Poisoning damage over 5 seconds to enemies in the area. Harlequin Crest Helm (Uber Unique) Gain 10-20% Damage Reduction. In addition, gain +4 ranks to all Skills. Fists of Fate Gloves Your attacks randomly deal 1% to 200-300% of their normal damage. Frostburn Gloves Lucky Hit: Up to a 15-25% chance to Freeze enemies for 2 seconds. Razor Plate Chest Gain 80-24,950 Thorns. Temerity Pants Effects that Heal you beyond 100% Life grant you a Barrier up to 40-80% of your Maximum Life that lasts for 8 seconds. Penitent Greaves Boots You leave behind a trail of frost that Chills enemies. You deal 7-10% more damage to Chilled enemies.

Unique Barbarian Armor

Unique item Item type Power Gohr's Devastating Grips Gloves Whirlwind explodes every 2 seconds and after it ends, dealing 16-26% of the base damage dealt to surrounding enemies as Fire damage. Rage of Harrogath Chest Lucky Hit: Up to a 20-40% chance to reduce the Cooldowns of your non-Ultimate Skills by 1.5 seconds when you inflict Bleeding on enemies. 100,000 Steps Boots After gaining the final damage bonus from the Walking Arsenal Key Passive, you automatically cast Ground Stomp and gain 32-50 Fury. This cannot happen more than once every 30 seconds.

Unique Druid Armor

Unique item Item type Power Vasily's Prayer Helm Your Earth Skills are now also Werebear Skills and Fortify you for 0-36. Insatiable Fury Chest Werebear form is now your true form, and you gain +3 ranks to all Werebear Skills. Mad Wolf's Glee Chest Werewolf form is now your true form, and you gain +3 ranks to all Werewolf Skills. Storm's Companion Pants Your Wolf Companions are infused with the power of the storm, dealing Lightning damage and gaining the Storm Howl ability.

Unique Necromancer Armor

Unique item Item type Power Deathless Visage Helm Bone Spear leaves behind echoes as it travels that explode, dealing 11-3,448 damage. Howl from Below Gloves Instead of detonating immediately, Corpse Explosion summons a Volatile Skeleton that charges at a random enemy and explodes. Corpse Explosion's damage is increased by 30-40%. Blood Artisan's Cuirass Chest When you pick up 5-10 Blood Orbs, a free Bone Spirit is spawned, dealing bonus damage based on your current Life percent. Greaves of the Empty Tomb Boots Create a desecrated ground beneath your Sever spectres as they travel, damaging enemies for 12-3,881 Shadow damage over 2 seconds. Lidless Wall Shield Lucky Hit: While you have an active Bone Storm, hitting an unaffected enemy has a 5-25% chance to spawn an additional storm at their location. Each of your active Sacrifice bonuses increases the chance by 25% and the total additional Bone Storms you can have by +1.

Unique Rogue Armor

Unique item Item type Power Cowl of the Nameless Helm You gain 15-25% increased Lucky Hit Chance against Crowd Controlled enemies. Grasp of Shadow Gloves Lucky Hit: Damaging a Vulnerable enemy with a Marksman or Cutthroat Skill has up to a 24-34% chance to summon a Shadow Clone that mimics your attack. Eyes in the Dark Pants Unless it hits a Boss or Player, Death Trap will continue to re-arm itself until it kills an enemy. However, Death Trap's Cooldown is increased by 15-20%.

Unique Sorcerer Armor

Unique item Item type Power Gloves of the Illuminator Gloves Fireball now bounces as it travels, exploding each time it hits the ground, but its explosion deals 55-65% less damage. Raiment of the Infinite Chest After using Teleport, close enemies are Pulled to you and Stunned for 2-3 seconds, but Teleport's Cooldown is increased by 20%. Iceheart Brais Pants Enemies that die while Frozen have a 11-20% chance to unleash a Frost Nova. Esu's Heirloom Boots Your Critical Strike Chance is increased by 20-30% of your Movement Speed bonus.

Diablo 4 Unique Weapons

Below, you'll find a list of all Unique Weapons in Diablo 4, including their powers and by which classes they can be used:

Any Class

Unique item Item type Power Ahavarion, Spear of Lycander Staff (Uber Unique) Gain a random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy. Can only occur once every 30 seconds. Doombringer Sword (Uber Unique) Lucky Hit: Up to a 15-25% chance to deal 52-11,795 Shadow damage to surrounding enemies and reduce their damage done by 20% for 5 seconds. The Butcher's Cleaver Axe Lucky Hit: When you Critically Strike an enemy you have up to a 100% chance to Fear and Slow them by 61-75% for 4 seconds. The Grandfather Two-Handed Sword (Uber Unique) Increases your Critical Strike Damage by 60-100%.

Unique Barbarian Weapons

Unique item Item type Power Ancient's Oath Two-Handed Axe Steel Grasp launches 2 additional chains. Enemies hit by Steel Grasp are Slowed by 55-65% for 3 seconds. Azurewrath Sword Lucky Hit: Your Core Skills have up to a 20% chance to Freeze enemies for 3 seconds and deal 30-13,609 Cold damage to them. Fields of Crimson Two-Handed Sword While using this weapon, damaging at least one enemy with Rupture creates a blood pool that inflicts 7-3,085 Bleeding damage over 6 seconds. Enemies standing in the pool take 15% increased Bleeding damage. Hellhammer Two-Handed Mace Upheaval ignites the ground Burning enemies for an additional 24-7,258 damage over 3 seconds. Overkill Two-Handed Mace Death Blow creates a shockwave, dealing 24-38% of its base damage to enemies. Enemies who die to this effect also reset Death Blow's Cooldown. Ramaladni's Magnum Opus Sword Skills using this weapon deal 0.1-0.3% increased damage per point of Fury you have, but you lose 2 Fury ever second.

Unique Druid Weapons

Unique item Item type Power Fleshrender One-Hand Mace Debilitating Roar and Blood Howl deal 20-9,073 damage to nearby Poisoned enemies. Greatstaff of the Crone Staff Claw is now a Storm Skill and also casts Storm Strike at 120-150% normal damage. Waxing Gibbous Axe Gain Stealth for 2 seconds when killing enemies with Shred. Breaking Stealth with an attack grants Ambush which guarantees Critical Strikes for 1-2.5 seconds.

Unique Necromancer Weapons

Unique item Item type Power Black River Scythe Corpse Explosion consumes up to 4 additional Corpses around the initial Corpse, dealing 122-130% increased damage and with a 21-25% larger radius per additional Corpse. Bloodless Scream Two-Handed Scythe Lucky Hit: Your Darkness Skills have up to a 100% chance to generate 7-10 additional Essence against Frozen enemies.

Unique Rogue Weapons

Unique item Item type Power Asheara's Khanjar Dagger Hits with this weapon increase your Attack Speed by 4-6% for 4 seconds, up to 20-30%. Condemnation Dagger Your Core Skills deal 20-40% increased damage when spending 3 Combo Points. Your Basic Skills using this weapon have a 30% chance to generate 3 Combo Points. Eaglehorn Bow Penetrating Shot has a 30-80% chance to fire an arrow that bounces off walls and scenery. Hitting enemies from behind with Penetrating Shot will make them Vulnerable for 3 seconds. Skyhunter Bow The first direct damage you deal to an enemy is a guaranteed Critical Strike. If you had maximum stacks of the Precision Key Passive when you cast the Skill, gain 20-30 Energy, this can only happen once per cast. Windforce Bow Lucky Hit: Hits with this weapon have up to a 10-20% chance to deal double damage and Knock Back the target.

Unique Sorcerer Weapons

Unique item Item type Power Flamescar Wand While Channeling Incinerate, you periodically shoot embers that are attracted to enemies, each dealing 18-2,722 Fire damage. Staff of Endless Rage Staff Every 3rd cast of Fireball launches 2 additional projectiles. Staff of Lam Esen Staff Charged Bolts pierce, but deal 25-35% less damage. The Oculus Wand Gain the effect of the Teleport Enchantment for free. When you Evade using Teleport Enchantment you are taken to a random location.

Diablo 4 Unique Jewelry

Below, you'll find a list of all Unique Jewelry pieces in Diablo 4, including their powers and by which classes they can be used:

Any Class

Unique item Item type Power Melted Heart of Selig Amulet (Uber Unique) Gain +30% Maximum Resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain 3-8 Resource for every 1% of Life you would have lost instead. Mother's Embrace Ring If a Core Skill hits 5 or more enemies, 20-40% of the Resource cost is refunded. Ring of Starless Skies Ring (Uber Unique) Each consecutive Core Skill cast reduces the Resource cost of your next Core Skill by 8-12%, up to a maximum of 40%.

Unique Barbarian Jewelry

Unique item Item type Power Battle Trance Amulet Increase Frenzy's maximum stacks by 2. While you have maximum Frenzy, your other Skills gain 10-20% increased Attack Speed.

Unique Druid Jewelry

Unique item Item type Power Hunter's Zenith Ring Werewolf: Your next non-Ultimate Werebear Skill costs no Resource and has no Cooldown.

Werebear: Your next Werewolf Skill will Heal you for 4-1,815 when damage is first dealt.

Unique Necromancer Jewelry

Unique item Item type Power Deathspeaker's Pendant Amulet Blood Surge casts a mini nova on your Minions, dealing 4-1,361 damage. Damage is increased by 10% per target drained by the initial cast, up to 50%. Ring of Mendeln Ring While you have 7 or more Minions you gain: Lucky Hit: Up to a 10% chance to empower all your Minions, causing the next attack from each to explode for 120-36,291 Physical damage.

Unique Rogue Jewelry

Unique item Item type Power Word of Hakan Amulet Your Rain of Arrows is always Imbued with all Imbuements at once.

Unique Sorcerer Jewelry

Unique item Item type Power Esadora's Overflowing Cameo Amulet Upon collecting Crackling Energy, there is a 10% chance to release a Lightning Nova, dealing Lightning damage.

