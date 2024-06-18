Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake is headed to PC in November

Classic RPG Dragon Quest 3 is getting a remake in Square Enix's now familiar HD-2D style, which blends high-resolution 2D sprites together with 3D worlds. It'll land on November 14th. "Waitaminute," you might be saying, "Shouldn't they remake the first two games beforehand?" No, you numpty, you nyaff, you roaster; within the internal chronology of Dragon Quest, 3 comes first.

Plus, they are remaking 1 and 2 as well, for release sometime in 2025.

The tease for DQI and DQII comes right at the very end of the above trailer, and the three games together form what Square Enix are calling the Erdrick trilogy.

The remake was announced all the way back in 2021 for the series' 35th anniversary, alongside the announcement of Dragon Quest 12, the next mainline game in the series.

I'm not sure it's been seen since, although its re-appearance today isn't entirely a surprise, either. Square Enix teased its appearance in a tweet on 'Dragon Quest day' - May 27th, the release date of the original game in Japan in 1986. "The legend of Erdrick draws near," read the post.

I have not played any Dragon Quest game other than a tiny bit of DQ11, but that makes me more interested in the remakes, not less, because it feels like an opportunity to rectify my ignorance of the series. Aside from the updated graphics, Square Enix are promising that the HD-2D release will have "an improved and modernized UI, and other quality of life improvements," when it arrives later this year on Steam.