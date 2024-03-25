Looking to change your appearance in Dragon's Dogma 2? Dragon's Dogma 2 has a substantial character creator full of options to make your perfect Arisen and Pawn pals. As with any RPG, you may find yourself looking at a complete stranger once you leap from character creator to in-game lighting, however.

If you're facing character creator remorse, don't fear - there are ways to change your character's appearance in-game. Join us as we go through all your options for changing your character's physical appearance in Dragon's Dogma 2.

Dragon's Dogma 2 - Capcom Highlights: March 2024 This highlight reel shows off all the incredible adventures awaiting the new Arisen of Dragon's Dogma 2.

How to change markings, hairstyles and makeup in Dragon's Dogma 2

In Dragon's Dogma 2, there are a few options for changing your appearance. For superficial things like hairstyles, markings and makeup you can visit a barber in any major city like Vernworth or Bakbattahl.

A fairly accessible one early on is Clovis's Barberie in Vernworth (which you can locate by following the scissors icon on the map).

of Attribution Clovis's Barberie is one of the first barbers you'll likely encounter in Dragon's Dogma 2.

This will come at a price, however, to change either makeup, markings or hairstyles it will cost you 10,000 gold. Alternatively, you can spend 25,000 for a package deal which will allow you to make changes within all three categories. So, make sure you're a happy customer before exiting from the menu.

How to re-enter the character creator in Dragon's Dogma 2

If you're looking to delve into the dark arts of face sculpting and wish to totally remake either your Arisen or Pawn, you'll need a specific tome called the Art of Metamorphosis.

This essentially allows you to re-enter the character creator and change either your Arisen or Pawn, (you'll need two tomes to change both). Once you have an Art of Metamorphosis, visit a barber and select the option to "Modify Appearance".

To get the book, you must trade 500 Rift Crystals with the Pawn Guild in any of the major cities, such as Vernworth. Rift Crystals can be earned from completing tasks such as:

Send Pawns on journeys: If you allow your Main Pawn to be summoned through Riftstones by other online players, they will usually return with crystals when you stay at an inn. We recommend kitting them out with good armor and weapons to persuade others to summon them.

If you allow your Main Pawn to be summoned through Riftstones by other online players, they will usually return with crystals when you stay at an inn. We recommend kitting them out with good armor and weapons to persuade others to summon them. Exploration: You'll earn Rift Crystals when repairing broken Riftstones. You can also get them from looting monsters and chests if you're lucky.

You'll earn Rift Crystals when repairing broken Riftstones. You can also get them from looting monsters and chests if you're lucky. Side Quests: Completing side quests can also earn you Rift Crystals.

That rounds off our guide to changing your appearance in Dragon's Dogma 2.