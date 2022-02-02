Want to know whether Dying Light 2 has crossplay? After 6 long years, Dying Light 2 is finally here, delivering a fresh story with a new protagonist set 20 years after the original game. While Dying Light 2 is fully playable in singleplayer, many will want to play it in co-op after playing through the original together years ago. However, as crossplay has become increasingly common in recent years and friends might have shifted to other platforms, many might be wondering whether you can team up across platforms to fight the zombie hordes together.

Below, we'll cover everything you need to know about Dying Light 2 crossplay, including whether Dying Light 2 has crossplay, cross-generation multiplayer, or cross-progression.

Does Dying Light 2 have crossplay?

Dying Light 2 is set to launch on PC, Xbox, and PlayStation. Unfortunately, Dying Light 2 does not have crossplay, meaning you'll only be able to play with others on your system. If you want to play Dying Light 2 co-op with your friends, you'll need to own and play the game on the same platform.

Likewise, Dying Light 2 does not support cross-generation multiplayer, so those playing on PS4 or Xbox One won't be able to play with friends on the new console generation. While crossplay seems to be ruled out for Dying Light 2, lead game designer Tymon Smektala did state on a Twitch stream that cross-generation multiplayer between those on old and new consoles is something they hope to implement post-launch.

However, there's currently no timeline for when this could arrive, and the interview makes it clear that this is a hope, rather than a guarantee. If you want to play Dying Light 2 with friends on another console generation, it's unclear how long you might have to wait.

Does Dying Light 2 have cross-progression?

If you are considering switching to another platform so that you can play through Dying Light 2 with a friend, it's worth noting that Dying Light 2 doesn't have cross-progression. This means you can't carry progress between systems, so you'll need to restart and work through the story again from the beginning if you want to hop between devices.

Fortunately, Dying Light 2's branching narrative should make multiple playthroughs more interesting, as you'll have the chance to explore story beats and choices that you might have avoided in your original save.

That's everything you need to know about Dying Light 2 crossplay and cross-progression. If you want to learn more about what's coming to Dying Light 2 after launch, check out our Dying Light 2 roadmap to see more on Techland's plans for post-launch DLC and content updates.