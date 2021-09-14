Parkour enthusiasts will need to wait two months longer to prance around an open-world city full of zombies (and zombies-to-be), because Dying Light 2 has been delayed again. Previously due December 7th, and spring 2020 before that, Dying Light 2 is now scheduled to launch on February 4th, 2022. The developers, Techland say they need extra time to make it good, yeah?

"The team is steadily progressing with the production and the game is nearing the finish line," Techland CEO Paweł Marchewka said in today's announcement. "The game is complete and we are currently playtesting it. It is by far the biggest and the most ambitious project we've ever done. Unfortunately, we've realised for us to bring the game to the level we envision, we need more time to polish and optimise it."

He added, "We are sorry to keep you all waiting a little longer, but we want the game to meet your highest expectations on release and we don't want to compromise on this." Better a delay than a wonky game.

Our former Matt (RPS in peace) liked what he saw in 2019 but evidently that was far, far, far from finished.

Even Techland have admitted they announced Dying Light 2 too early. After announcing the sequel way back in June 2018, they fell quiet about the sequel for long periods, popping up largely to release things for the first game like DLC and a battle royale spin-off rather than the game people actually wanted. We've also heard numerous reports alleging troubled development, management failures, and toxic culture at Techland.