Literally every QA employee at Xbox is working on Starfield, says Phil Spencer

It sounds like Xbox really wants Starfield to be as bug free as possible, as apparently every QA staff member is working on the game. This comes from Giant Bomb, who spoke with Xbox Game Studios boss Matt Booty and Xbox boss Phil Spencer. The two spoke about a range of topics to do with Xbox as a whole, but Booty notably claimed that Starfield would be the Bethesda game with the least amount of bugs the developer has ever shipped.

Watch on YouTube Liam walks you through the 12 most exciting things we learned from the recently broadcast Starfield direct.

"We have an awful lot of people internally playing Starfield, working with Todd and the team," said Booty. "I see bug counts and just by the numbers if it shipped today, Starfield would already have the fewest bugs of any Bethesda game ever shipped."

It's quite the bold claim, as Bethesda games are known for being quite buggy at launch.

Spencer also added that Xbox has "every QA person in our entire company playing Starfield right now, looking at bug counts, looking at the quality of where we are." He also said that "the nice thing about what we showed [in the Direct] from my perspective is that was the game. We’ve been playing the game for quite a while and that’s the game."

It's a surprising point from Spencer. You'd think they'd need to spare at least some people for all the other big games they've got coming out soon - although with so many of Xbox's big hitters from Sunday's Showcase releasing in 2024, maybe that's not so far from the truth after all.

We obviously got our biggest look at Starfield yet at this year's Xbox Showcase, showing off a whole bunch of stuff like what the exploration is like, the character creator (which is so versatile Bethesda used it to make the game's NPCs), and the ship building too. You'll also want to make sure you have some space on your SSD, as the system requirements are available now too.