If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Fabledom is a fairytale citybuilder about romancing princes and princesses

Out in early access now

A peaceful village in Fabledom, a fairytale citybuilder.
Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on

Occasionally I wonder if the market for wholesome town builders has reached saturation, but then a trailer pops up for another one and I'm never less than intrigued. The latest is Fabledom, which promises the pastoral fields and castle wall construction I adore, then adds a twist by being set within a fairytale kingdom. It's in early access now.

Here's the launch trailer:

Watch on YouTube

The Fabledom Steam page describes it as a "laid back city builder" set in a "wholesome fairytale world." You build your town in typical fashion, by gathering resources and constructing buildings to store them and transform them into other goods. You use these goods to trade with other kingdoms, and your diplomatic efforts can lead to romance and the addition of a King or Queen to your lands.

Honestly, smoochie-woochies are a much more compelling endgame for a citybuilder to me than Banished-style starvation and pestilence. You can also choose a champion and recruit an army, however, who will defend your kingdom against "vile neighbours and minions." The fairytale world is also apparently populated with giants, witches and flying pigs, although whether you're romancing them or fighting them, I don't know.

The current plan is for Fabledom to remain in early access for a year, with the full version to feature "8 princes & princesses each with their own unique storylines." The developers also describe its current state as "far from complete".

If that doesn't scare you off, you can find Fabledom on Steam for $15/£13.49.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch