Want to know how to get all of Diona’s Hangout Event endings in Genshin Impact? In Diona’s Hangout Event, you’ll spend time working at the Cat’s Tail with Diona, whether that involves rounding up cats or becoming a bartender. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about unlocking and reaching all 6 endings of Diona’s Hangout Event, Act I: The Cat and the Cocktail, in Genshin Impact.

How to unlock Diona’s Hangout Event

Diona’s Hangout Event, Act I: The Cat and the Cocktail, can be unlocked as soon as you’ve completed a few prerequisites. First, you’ll need to make sure you’re at Adventure Rank 26 or higher. If you’re falling behind, no worries — we’ve compiled the best ways to boost your level in our Adventure Rank guide.

You’ll also need to complete Prologue Act III: Song of the Dragon and Freedom, so make sure to check your progress through the Quests menu. Finally, you’ll need 2 Story Keys, which can be claimed through the Story Quests menu. You’ll need to complete 8 Commissions to earn 1 Story Key, so make sure to plan ahead and complete your dailies accordingly!

Once you’ve unlocked Bennett’s Hangout Event, you won’t need to spend more Story Keys to go back and redo the quest. You’ll also be able to redo the Hangout Event starting from checkpoints you’ve already reached, making new endings less time-consuming to get to.

Diona Hangout Ending #1 — Cat Party

In this route, you’ll explore Mondstadt to round up some cats to bring back to the Cat’s Tail. Ready to become Mondstadt’s best cat sitter? Follow the options below or skip to any of the corresponding checkpoints to save some time.

During The Cat Tail’s Bartender , say “I’m here for the kitties…”

During To Catch a Kitten, assert "I'm an experienced climber."

, assert “I’m an experienced climber.” Find the cat on the roof at the location seen below:

Suggest “Use the cat toy.”

Say “I think customers visit the tavern primarily for your cocktails.”

Find the next cat behind the fire at the Blacksmith.

Pick “Use the cat food.”

Tell Diona “Your specialty drinks attract a lot of attention already.”

Ask “Does he like cat toys?”

Find the next cat (along with a bunch of friends) near the statue in front of the Cathedral.

Say “Alright, I’ll leave him to you.”

Pick “No-one would know about these cats if it weren’t for your specialty drinks.”

Feel free to pick any of the remaining dialogue options. You’ll also get the Kitten Queen achievement for wrapping this route up successfully!

Diona Hangout Ending #2 — The Unfathomable Felines

In this ending, you’ll explore Mondstadt to find some cats once again, though you’ll annoy Diona by attributing the Cat’s Tail’s success to the cats rather than her bartending skills. If you’re ready to follow this route, choose the options listed below (and skip to any of the appropriate checkpoints if you’re able).

During The Cat Tail’s Bartender , pick “I’m here for the kitties…”

During To Catch a Kitten, say "I'm an experienced climber."

, say “I’m an experienced climber.” Say “Use the cat toy.”

Pick “Well, he is really cute after all.”

Say “Use the cat food.”

Suggest “Maybe you should take a hint from him and do what he does.”

Ask “Does he like cat toys?”

Say “Meow, meow…”

Pick “That actually might make more money.”

The rest of your choices won’t affect the ending, so feel free to pick whatever you’d like.

Diona Hangout Ending #3 — Diona’s Special

During this route, you’ll help Diona’s dad out in Dadupa Gorge in return for a secret ingredient. If you’re in the mood to help out Springvale’s favorite catboy, follow the steps below (or skip to any of the corresponding checkpoints to save time).

During The Cat Tail’s Bartender , say “I want to try some new specialty drinks…”

, say “I want to try some new specialty drinks…” Say “A non-alcoholic beverage would be fine as well.”

Suggest “I’d like the base to be more unique.”

During A Special Base Drink , ask “You want to make a drink… from that?”

, ask “You want to make a drink… from that?” Say “I’ll defeat all the monsters head-on.”

During The Shadow Over Dadupa , say “Draff said he had just found some, let’s ask him.”

, say “Draff said he had just found some, let’s ask him.” Choose “(What’s going on…?)”

Say “Diona already has it.”

The rest of your choices won’t affect the ending, so feel free to pick whatever you’d like.

Diona Hangout Ending #4 — I… Only Had… A Little

In this ending, you’ll take on a group of foes to help sober Diona’s dad up. Once you’ve got your crew ready to take on some enemies, follow these dialogue choices (and skip ahead to a checkpoint if you’re able).

During The Cat Tail’s Bartender , say “I want to try some new specialty drinks…”

, say “I want to try some new specialty drinks…” Say “A non-alcoholic beverage would be fine as well.”

Pick “I’d like the base to be more unique.”

During A Special Base Drink , ask “You want to make a drink… from that?”

, ask “You want to make a drink… from that?” Say “I’ll defeat all the monsters head-on.”

During The Shadow Over Dadupa , say “I can deal with a few monsters. I’ll bring some of that herbal soup back.”

, say “I can deal with a few monsters. I’ll bring some of that herbal soup back.” Take on the surrounding hilichurls and investigate the pots to find the herbal soup. You can find it in the middle pot.

During Samachurl Herbal Soup , say “Got it right here.”

, say “Got it right here.” Wonder “(Is this really drinkable…?)”

The rest of your choices won’t affect the ending, so feel free to pick whatever you’d like.

Diona Hangout Ending #5 — The Ultimate Special

In this route, you’ll attempt to mix some absolutely rancid drinks with Diona in a plot to steer people away from alcohol. Ready to become a mixologist? Follow the steps below and skip to any of the appropriate checkpoints to save time.

During The Cat Tail’s Bartender , say “I’m here to try some specialty drinks…”

, say “I’m here to try some specialty drinks…” Say “A non-alcoholic beverage would be fine as well.”

Choose “I’d like the flavoring to be more unique.”

During Special Cocktailing Condiments , ask “What are these…?”

, ask “What are these…?” Say “I really need to wash my hands.”

Suggest “How about trying a different way of making the drinks?”

Think “(Is it me, or was that rehearsed speech?)”

During Exchanging Pointers , think “(These two have been planning this all along.)”

, think “(These two have been planning this all along.)” Choose “(Put the whole Lizard Tail directly into the Dandelion Wine.)”

Next, select “(Add all of the Slime Condensate into the drink.)”

Pick “(Add all of the Butterfly Dust and Fish Scales to the drink.)”

Choose “(Put the entire lizard into the drink.)”

Next, select “(Add a small amount of Slime Condensate, let settle, then stir…)”

Pick “(Pour a heap of Butterfly Dust.)”

Select “(Crush the Fish Scales first, and then add it with the mucus into the drink.)”

Choose “Is it really that bad?”

Pick “(When did this guy come back?)”

The rest of your choices won’t affect the ending, so feel free to pick whatever you’d like.

Diona hangout rewards

Every time you complete a new Hangout ending, you’ll be aptly rewarded with some goodies (and occasionally Primogems!). Here’s what you’ll get upon completing each new ending of Diona’s Hangout Event:

Ending Rewards 1 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Guides to Freedom 2 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 3 Shivada Jade Fragments 3 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems, 3 Definitely Not Bar Foods! 4 100 Adventure EXP, 5 Hero's Wit, 3 Shivada Jade Fragments 5 100 Adventure EXP, 20 Primogems,3 Guides to Freedom

That’s all the info we’ve got on Diona’s Hangout endings! If you’ve pulled Mondstadt’s favorite feline bartender in the past, head to our best Diona build guide to find the best ways to utilize her in a team. Or, if you’re just completing Diona’s Hangout Event for the Primogems (don’t worry, we won’t tell her), earn some more by heading to our codes guide!