Want to know how to reach Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact? Genshin’s 2.4 update introduced Enkanomiya, a stunning new area that falls under the region of Inazuma. Situated underneath Watatsumi Island and filled with new mechanics and quests, Enkanomiya is quite the spot to visit. Before you can arrive in this unique new area, though, you’ll have to complete a few prerequisites. Here’s everything you’ll need to know about reaching Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact!

How to get to Enkanomiya in Genshin Impact

Below are the steps you'll need to complete in order to reach Genshin Impact 2.4's new region, Enkanomiya:

Reach Adventure Rank 30

Before heading to Enkanomiya, you’ll have to be at Adventure Rank 30 or higher. If you aren’t there yet, you won’t be able to complete the next few steps on our list. Don’t worry, though — raising your Adventure Rank is as simple as completing a few quests, and we’ve got a nice list of the best ways to do so.

Get to Inazuma

Enkanomiya is under Inazuma, and unless you’ve somehow discovered a sprawling tunnel system beneath all of Teyvat, you’ll have to get to the above-ground part of Inazuma before heading below. In typical Genshin Impact fashion, heading to the island region of Inazuma requires the completion of quite a few prerequisite quests as well — here’s our guide on getting to Inazuma.

You’ll also most likely want to unlock all of the Statues of the Seven throughout Inazuma since some prerequisites take place on Watatsumi Island, which is a few islands over from where you’ll land when you first reach Inazuma.

Complete the Chapter II: Act III - Omnipresence Over Mortals Archon Quest

Once you've made it to Inazuma, you'll also need to be caught up on Genshin Impact’s story, which is told through the form of Archon Quests. Otherwise you won’t be able to travel to Enkanomiya. Make sure you’ve completed Chapter II: Act III or the following quests won't be accessible!

Complete The Moon-Bathed Deep World Quest

Start by talking to Tsuyuko, who can be found near Mouun Shrine on Watatsumi Island. She’ll explain that Enkanomiya is in peril and that she needs your help to save it. In this quest, you’ll have to head to various locations in the Watatsumi Island region to break five seals. Once you’ve completed the various tasks pertaining to this quest and earned the Key of the Deep, head back to talk to Tsuyuko again.

Complete The Still Water’s Flow World Quest

Almost there! After speaking with Tsuyuko, you’ll receive one last quest called The Still Water’s Flow. Luckily, this one’s a lot less tedious than the previous quest. You’ll have to collect two Key Sigils, which can be used to activate the Sangonomiya Shrine. After the shrine is activated, you’re finally free to head to Enkanomiya — congrats! Simply jump down into the pool in the center of the island to bask in the glory of unlocking Genshin Impact’s newest region.

Complete Enkanomiya quests

Once you’ve made it to Enkanomiya, you’ll still need to complete a few quests before being able to take in everything this new area has to offer. The first quest, Entrance to Tokoyo, will activate once you arrive in the new region, and we’d recommend starting here. Complete this quest and its predecessors to unlock the Bathysmal Vishap Herd, the new boss in Enkanomiya.

You’ll also have to speak with a ghostly NPC located on The Serpent’s Heart to unlock the region’s last three Teleport Waypoints after completing The Subterranean Trials of Drake and Serpent quest. Have fun exploring — Enkanomiya has lots to offer!

That’s all the info we’ve got on reaching Enkanomiya! Feel free to celebrate your newly unlocked region with some codes for free Primogems. Or, if you’re exploring everything version 2.4 has to offer, why not check out our guides on Shenhe and Yun Jin?