Looking to learn how to process ingredients in Genshin Impact? The world of Teyvat is, in many ways, a dream of self-sufficient living: it seems like you can't take half a dozen steps outdoors without seeing the telltale gleam of a collectible and receiving a button prompt to forage some tasty-sounding ingredients. While some of what you pick up can be snacked on raw and the rest can be put to use in some simple recipes, some higher-quality ingredients require processing before you can cook them up into a full meal.

On this page:

Where to find ingredients for processing in Genshin Impact

Foraging in the wild areas of Teyvat is your best bet for picking up the raw materials you need to process ingredients. However, if you happen to find yourself in a town like Monstadt, the local businesses might be selling some of what you need.

If you're particularly lucky you might even be able to pick up pre-processed items from shops from time to time, saving yourself a step.

How to process ingredients in Genshin Impact

You can process ingredients anywhere you can cook a meal in Genshin Impact. Generally speaking, that means campfires (when you're out in the wilderness) or stoves (when you're in a town).

Approach any fire or stove and (if necessary) make sure it's lit using Pyro, then interact with it to open the Cooking menu. Switch to the Processing tab (it's the one with the icon of two chilli peppers) to check what items you're able to process.

Select the item you'd like to process. If you have all the ingredients you need, you can click the Cook button in the bottom right-hand corner of the menu screen to begin processing.

If you have enough ingredients to process multiple units of the same item type at once, you'll also be given the option to begin processing in bulk (up to a maximum of 99 items queued at a time) to save you from having to click through all those menus over and over again.

Each individual processed item takes a certain number of real-world minutes to process. Simpler ingredients (like flour and raw meat) take a single minute, but more complex processes can take up to 20 (sausages and crab roe are the biggest time investments for a single item). Luckily, you can leave your campfire or stove to it and continue your adventure while processing takes place. You'll receive a notification every time an item finishes processing reminding you to go and pick it up.

List of all processed items in Genshin Impact

Item Name Rarity Ingredients Required (per single item produced) Time to Process (Minutes) Bacon 3-star 2x Raw Meat, 2x Salt 15 Butter 2-star 2x Milk 5 Cheese 3-star 3x Milk 10 Crab Roe 3-star 4x Crab 20 Cream 2-star 1x Milk 3 Flour n/a 1x Wheat 1 Ham 2-star 2x Raw Meat, 1x Salt 5 Jam 3-star 3x Sunsettia, 2x Berry, 1x Sugar 10 Raw Meat n/a 1x Chilled Meat 1 Sausage 3-star 3x Raw Meat 20 Smoked Fowl 2-star 3x Fowl, 1x Salt 5 Sugar 2-star 2x Sweet Flower 3

Once completely processed, the above items still aren't edible on their own, but can be used in cooking just like the raw ingredients you get through foraging. Recipes calling for processed items are often highly effective and grant plenty of benefits when eaten, though there are a few basics too. Expect to need a steady supply of flour and raw meat for base dishes before you can advance to cooking anything fancier.

That's everything you need to know for now about processing delicious (and health-giving) cooking ingredients in Genshin Impact. If you've got cake on the brain after all that talk of jam and sugar, why not check out our guide on what to expect on your birthday in Genshin Impact? Or if you want see all that good food go to only the very best party members, have a look at our Genshin Impact character tier list.