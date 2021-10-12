While Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy doesn't launch for another fortnight, the superhero game's launch trailer arrived today. That's a long run-up, that. If I'm running up for a launch for two weeks straight, I'm either leaping directly into the sun or falling asleep half-way. Presumably Square Enix are hoping for the former, given the ehhhh reaction to their Avengers game. Here, have a watch below.

Unlike Avengers, this is a singleplayer story to blast through. Imagine such a thing in the year of our Molyneux 2021! It'll plonk us into the rocketboots of Star-Lord to save the galaxy from spacemen and such, backed up in violence by the usual team.

Our Ed played a bit of a preview version and quite dug that action. Last month he told us, "I liked how the game's combat takes cues from JRPGs, of all things, cribbing off the likes of Final Fantasy XV and Tales Of Arise so your fellow guardians feel just as - if not more - important than yourself."

It's a curious one. The Guardians movies are clearly a huge inspiration on the game, but it's not based on the films or set in their world? Like the Avengers game, the characters' looks and performances kinda seem like an Asylum knock-off movie or a Saturday Night Live parody sketch. Guard Ian Of The Galaxy, maybe. But then some elements are drawn more from the original comics (I am very glad to see Cosmos the space dog).

Imogen has talked with developers Eidos Montreal about topics including working with Marvel.

Marvel's Guardians Of The Galaxy launches on the 26th of October via Steam and the Epic Games Store, priced at £50/€60/$60. It'll also be on Xboxes, PlayStations, and, via cloud gaming only, Nintendo Switch.

Eidos Montreal are switching to a four-day workweek, they recently announced, with salaries staying the same but employees going down to 32 hours a week as the office closes on Fridays. The thinking goes, when people have more time for their lives, they'll perform better during the time they do work, and will be less miserable. Some indie devs have done this but it's an impressive step from a large studio. I'll be curious to see how their commitment to improving working conditions holds up in this often-stressful industry.