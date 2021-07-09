Have You Played... Nioh 2?

Have You Played? is an endless stream of game retrospectives. One a day, every day, perhaps for all time.

If you're after a soulslike with incredibly deep combat, then Nioh 2 is the one. Yes, it's brutally punishing and you need to be in a good mood to play it, but trust me, when you've found the weapon for you, it's a nice feeling alright.

Nioh 2 has loads of cool weapons with cool looks and equally cool abilities. Everyone bangs on about Sekiro's combat, which is clean and graceful - and ultimately very good, don't get me wrong! But Nioh 2's is almost the opposite. I like that you trudge through endless skill-trees and forever unlock complex combos. At first it's overwhelming, but once you've got your character build under control and you shred an angry yokai in a blink of an eye, it's pure bliss.

So, where Sekiro is a fine-dining affair with single dishes served on sparkling plates with those arty streaks of sauce, Nioh 2 is a sweaty buffet where you're shoulder-barging people to get at all that pasta, or curry, or pizza. And honestly, I'd go for the latter everyday if I could stomach it.