When is the Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 livestream? Long-time fans will know that HoYoverse love a livestream — or "special program" to use their preferred terminology — to get players hyped for what's next in their games. As we all suspected, Honkai: Star Rail will be no different, with the inaugural Special Program for the upcoming Version 1.1 taking place on Friday, May 26th.

HoYoverse livestreams are a reliable source of news for upcoming character and weapon banners, in-game events, and other happenings that put the "live" and indeed the "service" into their live service titles. HoYoverse have also made a tradition during their streams of giving out three very time-limited codes which players can redeem for in-game freebies if they act fast enough, so it's well worth tuning in or at least catching up with the VOD on the same day! So read on below for information on when and how to watch the Honkai: Star Rail Version 1.1 livestream, as well as some idea on what to expect from the show.

Honkai: Star Rail 1.1 livestream times

The Honkai: Star Rail 1.1 special program livestream will take place on Friday, 26th May 2023 at the following times:



4:30am PDT in the United States (West Coast)

in the United States (West Coast) 7:30am EDT in the United States (East Coast)

in the United States (East Coast) 12:30pm BST in United Kingdom

in United Kingdom 1:30pm CEST in Central Europe

in Central Europe 9:30pm AEDT in Australia

You can watch the livestream via the official Honkai: Star Rail channels on Twitch or YouTube; on the latter, you can also catch the stream as a VOD once it's ended.

Just remember that HoYoverse's livestream codes only stay active for around 24 hours after the stream!

What to expect from the Honkai: Star Rail 1.1 livestream

The idea of a special program livestream is to keep players informed of what's coming up in Honkai: Star Rail. But if you just can't wait that long, some very accurate-looking banner leaks ahead of the livestream suggest that three new playable characters will be announced for Version 1.1:

Silver Wolf (5 star / Quantum / The Nihility)

(5 star / Quantum / The Nihility) Luocha (5 star / Imaginary / The Abundance)

(5 star / Imaginary / The Abundance) Yukong (4 star / Imaginary / The Harmony)

If you took part in the beta releases of Honkai: Star Rail you might already have had some hands-on time playing as Silver Wolf and Luocha, while Yukong is the first character to make her debut in the full release.

