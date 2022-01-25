How to increase Reputation in Genshin Impact

Want to learn how to increase your Reputation in Genshin Impact? If you’re willing to spend some time away from Genshin Impact's main story, gaining Reputation in your favorite city can be a great way to sharpen your battle skills or uncover some of the game’s lore. The tasks you’ll receive while gaining Reputation are definitely a lot to ask of a Traveler who’s supposed to be looking for their long lost sibling, but you’ll gain some pretty cool gadgets and cosmetics in the process!

This guide will cover the basics of Genshin Impact’s Reputation system, including Bounties, Requests, World Exploration, World Quests, and Reputation Rewards.

How to unlock Reputation

Before you can start racking up Reputation EXP in your favorite city, you’ll need to be at Adventure Rank 25 or higher. If you’re not there yet, completing quests and other tasks around Teyvat will get you there soon enough, but our Adventure Rank guide might help.

Unlocking the Reputation system in each city will also require you to complete a few prerequisite quests. To unlock Mondstadt’s Reputation system, you’ll need to complete Prologue Act I: The Outlander Who Caught the Wind, Knight of the Realm. After you’ve wrapped up this quest, to get to Mondstadt’s Reputation area, teleport to the city’s easternmost Teleport Waypoint, turn left, and head down the stairs, where you’ll find the city’s Reputation board.

Liyue’s Reputation system requires the completion of Chapter I Act II: Farewell, the Archaic Lord, Ministry Missions. To get to Liyue’s Reputation area after completing this quest, head to the city’s easternmost Teleport Waypoint, head down the path past the Blacksmith, and make a left before reaching the docks. From there, continue left until you reach the stone stairs to your left, which you’ll want to take. At the top of the stairs, you’ll find the city’s Reputation board.

Before you start gaining Reputation EXP in Inazuma, you’ll need to complete Chapter II Act I: The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia as well as The Commission's Commission. To find Inazuma’s Reputation area, head to the Teleport Waypoint at the Kamisato Estate (found on Narukami Island) and walk inside. Once you’ve passed the gate, head left to speak with Madarame Hyakubei, who will give you a rundown of the city’s Reputation system.

You’ll also always be able to locate any of these Reputation areas by searching for a triangular icon on your map — just make sure you’re ready to make quite a few trips.

How to complete Bounties

If you love taking down minibosses, Bounties are a great way to earn Reputation EXP quickly. To start, head to your favorite city’s Reputation area and speak with the person standing next to the sign. You’ll see that there are three Bounties to choose from, with higher rarities awarding more Mora and Reputation EXP. (3-star Bounties will reward you with 60 Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora, 4-star Bounties will grant you 80 Reputation EXP and 25,000 Mora, and 5-star Bounties will leave you with 100 Reputation EXP and 30,000 Mora.)

If your team is well-equipped, we’d recommend picking the highest rarity of Bounty every time. You’ll gain more rewards, and after completing a Bounty, the list will replenish right away, so it’s possible to only complete 5-star Bounties. Just be wary of the fact that you can only complete three total per week (with the total being shared by all three cities).

Once you’ve chosen a Bounty, make sure to equip your team wisely according to the enemy’s description. The Bounty description will contain details like “Invulnerability to Hydro DMG” or “Takes increased DMG from bow-wielding characters.” In a case like this, for example, you might want to rid your team of Hydro characters (unless you’ve got a healer like Barbara) and fill in the gaps with an archer DPS like Ganyu. Bounties have varying weaknesses and strengths, so if you’re eager to learn about more characters to balance Bounties with, why not check out our character tier list?

Once you’re prepared, check your map for a yellow circle representing where your enemy is hiding. Teleport inside of this area, but be speedy — you’ll only have 10 minutes to hunt down your target. After reaching the Bounty area, use Elemental Sight to follow the blue trails that lead to clues. These trails will either lead you to natural clues, which you’ll need to inspect, or smaller enemies like Hilichurls, which you’ll need to take down in order to progress. After following enough of these trails, you’ll then be led to your target, which will only appear after you’ve tracked down all of the clues or enemies. Take down the enemy and you’ll finally be done!

How to complete Requests

If you’ve got a lot of materials on hand, completing Requests will be a breeze for you. Head to your favorite city’s Reputation board and speak with whoever’s in front to get started. Each request will involve delivering a small amount of a certain material to an NPC (such as my favorite, Manly Jack, who just can’t get enough Chicken-Mushroom Skewers).

Once you’ve accepted a Request, you’ll be able to access it from your Quests menu. Make sure to gather the materials needed (which, if you’ve done a lot of collecting, you’re likely to already have on hand) and head to the NPC’s location to deliver their requested items. Each Request will reward you with 40 Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora. Similar to Bounties, you’ll only be able to complete three Requests per week, with the total being shared by all cities.

How to raise World Exploration Progress

If you’ve paid close attention to your Teyvat map, you might have already noticed that each area has an Exploration Progress percentage. The Reputation board in each major region (Mondstadt, Liyue, and Inazuma) will keep track of that region’s overall Exploration Progress, and raising your percentage to 20%, 40%, or 60% will reward you with 100 Reputation EXP and 20,000 Mora. While raising Exploration Progress is a tedious task, if you’re close to reaching one of these percentages, here are some of the best ways to do so:

Unlock Teleport Waypoints and Statues of the Seven

If you haven’t already, make sure you’re all caught up on unlocking your Statues of the Seven and Teleport Waypoints, which can be located with the map. In addition to lighting up the map and making exploration easier, these will grant you a few points toward your Exploration Progress percentage.

Find Oculi

Another great way to increase your Exploration Progress is by collecting a region’s Oculi (Anemoculi in Mondstadt, Geoculi in Liyue, and Electroculi in Inazuma). These tricky collectibles are mostly found in hard-to-reach spots and are sometimes gated behind a puzzle or challenge. However, if you’ve crafted a Resonance Stone (which can be crafted at Reputation Level 2 in Liyue and Mondstadt and Reputation Level 8 in Inazuma) to locate Oculi with, this process will be much easier.

Find Treasure Chests

Your Exploration Progress will also grow whenever you locate a treasure chest. Make sure you’re thorough when exploring Teyvat — just one chest can bring your Exploration Progress from 99% to 100%! Chests locked behind the completion of puzzles also count toward your Exploration Progress, so make sure to guide every Seelie and pop every Balloon Flower you come across.

If you’re struggling a bit, try crafting your desired region’s Treasure Compass, which will help you locate nearby chests. These gadgets can be unlocked at Reputation Level 6 in Mondstadt and Liyue and Reputation Level 9 in Inazuma.

How to complete World Quests

World Quests are a bit trickier than these other tasks since they don’t automatically appear in your Quests menu. While the Reputation board in any city will display a list of that city’s World Quests, you won’t be able to get started with them until you activate the quest by completing a prerequisite quest or by interacting with a specific NPC. These quests reward you with anywhere from 20 to 100 Reputation EXP, with larger quests that pertain to Genshin’s central story rewarding more.

The progress of any ongoing World Quests can be checked on through your Quests menu. If you’re looking to start World Quests but haven’t activated any, start by roaming around the city you’re looking to earn Reputation EXP in. You’ll often be able to find NPCS with the World Quest logo above their heads gathered in these cities — speak to them, and you’ll be able to activate a World Quest. Some World Quests are locked until you’ve completed a certain quest or reached a certain Adventure Rank, so make sure you’re looking for these NPCs and checking your World Quest menu frequently after completing any major quests or reaching a new Adventure Rank. Finding World Quests can be a bit frustrating, but if you’re a thorough explorer, you’ll have them all checked off in no time.

Reputation Rewards

Earning Reputation EXP by completing any of the above tasks in a certain city will eventually raise your overall Reputation in that city. Here’s what each Reputation level in each city will grant you:

Mondstadt Reputation Rewards

Reputation Level Reward 1 Recipe: Northern Apple Stew 2 Instructions: Anemoculus Resonance Stone, Feature Unlocked: Mondstadt Mining Outcrop Search 3 Diagram: Wind Catcher 4 Namecard: Mondstadt: Hero's Fame, Recipe: Adventurer's Breakfast Sandwich, Feature Unlocked: Mondstadt Merchant Discounts 5 Diagram: NRE (Menu 30) 6 Diagram: Anemo Treasure Compass, Instructions: Portable Waypoint 7 Namecard: Mondstadt: Blessing, Recipe: Moon Pie 8 Wings of Azure Wind

Liyue Reputation Rewards

Reputation Level Reward 1 Recipe: Golden Shrimp Balls 2 Instructions: Geoculus Resonance Stone, Feature Unlocked: Liyue Mining Outcrop Search 3 Instructions: Condensed Resin 4 Namecard: Liyue: A Thousand Ships, Recipe: Lotus Flower Crisp, Feature Unlocked: Liyue Merchant Discounts 5 Diagram: Adepti Seeker's Stove 6 Diagram: Geo Treasure Compass 7 Namecard: Liyue: In the Clouds, Recipe: Tianshu Meat 8 Wings of Golden Flight

Inazuma Reputation Rewards

Reputation Level Reward 1 Recipe: Konda Cuisine 2 Furnishing Blueprint: Pines Awaiting the Twilight, Furnishing Blueprint: Stone Lantern: Fudoumyou's Light, Feature Unlocked: Inazuma Mining Outcrop Search 3 Naku Weed Seed 4 Namecard: Inazuma: Kamisato Crest, Recipe: Rice Cake Soup, Feature Unlocked: Inazuma Merchant Discounts 5 Red Feather Fan 6 Furnishing Blueprint: Long Yumemiru Table, Furnishing Blueprint: Tea Wisp-Clouded White Couch 7 Namecard: Inazuma: Raiden Emblem, Recipe: Butter Crab 8 Instructions: Electroculus Resonance Stone 9 Diagram: Electro Treasure Compass 10 Wings of the Stormstrider

That's all the info we've got on Genshin's Reputation system! Why not celebrate your knowledge of this system with some free Primogems? Or, if you're curious to see what's in Genshin's future, why not have a look at our upcoming banners guide?