If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Indie horror showcase EEK3 goes bump again tonight

It’s the third year in a row for the Haunted PS1 team
CJ Wheeler avatar
News by CJ Wheeler News Reporter
Published on
EEK3 is a showcase of indie horror games, produced by the Haunted PS1 team.

Skully the Skeleton is back for another yearly look at indie horror games at today’s EEK3 showcase. The scares begin at 11pm BST/12am CEST/3pm PST, so particularly spooky if you live on the main European landmass. As one person noted, Friday the 26th is twice as scary as the 13th.

Watch on YouTube

This year’s EEK3 was pushed back from August 19th to today due to a team member’s illness with Covid-19. In a rather responsible move for a talking horror-obsessed skeleton, Skully said: “Working while having covid is very dangerous. People need to put their health as first priority.” Good on you, Haunted PS1. You can expect to see plenty of retro-themed games with a 90s or 2000s feel at the showcase.

The Haunted PS1 demo discs are an excellent source to discover some indie horror gems, and so is EEK3. Last year’s showcase saw Coffin Mall from OKSoft, for example, which has a mall cop being haunted and hunted by a dodgy evil car. Will there be a new demo disc out after the presentation? Guess you’ll have to watch to find out, as there’s no word just yet. All we know so far is that Skully’s shaken Geoff Keighley by the hand and says he has “firm bones”. Just a shame about those shoes.

You can catch EEK3 today on Haunted PS1’s YouTube channel. Those times again are 11pm BST/12am CEST/3pm PST. Probably best to at least close the curtains if you live in California.

Tagged With

About the Author

CJ Wheeler avatar

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

Comments

More News

Latest Articles

Supporters Only

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch