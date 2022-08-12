Infinity Ward shares a peek at upcoming Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 map Farm 18

Infinity Ward have shared a small peek at an upcoming Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 map, Farm 18. The TikTok mostly gives some design details from a couple of the developers who worked on it, but does also show about five seconds of gameplay at the beginning.

According to multiplayer design director Geoffrey Smith, Farm 18 is an adaptation on the Shoothouse idea, with one central warehouse where chaos will concentrate. But the rest of the map is a rundown cement factory, allowing players who don't want do dive straight into the heat some more room to manoeuvre. You can take a look at it in Infinity Ward's tweet below.

Senior environment artist Ashley Thundercliff then explains how they balance between the map feeling detailed and realistic with giving people too many opportunities to hole up unseen. "If we go too dense with the foliage, we have people hiding in the corners. If we don't go dense enough, we don't sell the narrative of the overgrowth," he says.

The teaser comes ahead of Call Of Duty: Next, the showcase event happening on Monday, August 15th that'll give more details on both Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0. After that, the Modern Warfare 2 open beta will begin.

