It looks like Jujutsu Kaisen will be the next anime hit to come to Fortnite

Jujutsu Kaisen will be the next smash-hit anime series to be turned into Fortnite skins, according to a number of reputable Fortnite dataminers known for leaking the battle royale’s upcoming crossovers.

Jujutsu Kaisen, based on the manga by Gege Akutami, follows high-schooler Yuji Itadori as he becomes the human vessel for the king of curses, Ryomen Sukuna, after eating one of Sukuna’s fingers. The anime is notable for its mixture of fast-paced action sequences, off-the-wall humour and truly grotesque curses, underpinned by the frenetic animation of studio MAPPA.

A number of prominent Fortnite accounts, including @BarbieharpFN, have posted what appear to be Fortnite skins for major characters Satoru Gojo, Nobara Kugisaki and Megumi Fushiguro. (Thanks, Eurogamer.)

What’s notable is that Itadori doesn’t appear to be among the revealed skins, raising questions over if - and how - the series’ main character might appear in Fortnite. A previous collaboration with fellow MAPPA-animated anime Attack on Titan saw main character Eren Jaeger offered as an unlockable skin via the game’s battle pass, while Levi and Mikasa Ackermann appeared for purchase in the Fortnite store.

As is to be expected with new Fortnite skins, it looks like the Jujutsu Kaisen characters will be accompanied by new harvesting tools and back bling. Nobara gets her straw doll and a cartoony hammer in place of her standard claw-hammer, while Mergumi gets one of his demon dogs as a backpack. Gojo, meanwhile, will have a selection of sweets.

If the leaks prove to be accurate, Jujutsu Kaisen will follow the likes of Attack on Titan, Dragon Ball Super, Naruto and My Hero Academia in coming to Fortnite. Most recently, the game saw the addition of Fry, Leela and Bender from not-an-anime animation Futurama.