John Romero’s making a mysterious new FPS in Unreal Engine 5

He’s about to make you his employee
Love Doom? Like Quake? Tolerate Daikatana? Well then, you’ll be chuffed to hear that Romero Games is hiring for a new first-person shooter project that has the involvement of legendary FPS maestro John Romero. The company says they’re now “100% focused” on the genre, and they’re making a game with a major publisher using Unreal Engine 5. That’ll make the shotgun blasts look extra kerblammerific.

Romero Games most recently worked on crime management sim Empire Of Sin, but they're now aiming squarely at FPS territory again.

“It's a new dawn for Romero Games,” Romero Games said in a statement on Twitter. “We're working with a major publisher to develop John Romero's next shooter: an all-new FPS with an original, new IP. Our team is expanding, and we're looking for talented people for all positions and at all experience levels, particularly those with Unreal Engine 5 experience.”

We don’t know anything about the new game yet, what with it being in the very early stages. Romero Games are still looking for lead positions in level design, art and animation, along with graphics and multiplayer programmers. Interestingly, the ad for lead level designer lists “running the live phase of a game as a service” among the preferred experience.

You might want to keep an eye out for our interview with John Romero next week, just in case we can prize some more details about the project out of him. Romero, who’s soon to publish his autobiography – called Doom Guy, obvs – shared the hiring call himself on Twitter:

Who knows what this FPS will turn out to be. I’m hoping it’s a tale about the author of a popular Mexican cuisine cookbook with flowing locks and total recall who blasts demons in another dimension. A significant change of pace for Romero, basically.

CJ Wheeler

News Reporter

CJ used to write about steam locomotives but now covers Steam instead. Likes visual novels, most things with dungeons and/or crawling, and any shooter with a suitably chunky shotgun. He’s from Yorkshire, which means he’s legally obliged to enjoy a cup of tea and a nice sit down.

