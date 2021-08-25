Jurassic World Evolution 2 comes out this November

On November 9th, you'll get another crack at not terrorising lots of tourists with your giant lizard attractions, because that's when Jurassic World Evolution 2 comes out. The sequel to Frontier Developments' dinosaur park management sim is very much like the original, but this one will let you build your parks all over the globe with plenty of new dinos.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 was first announced just a couple of months ago at E3, where actor Jeff Goldblum revealed he'd be lending his voice to the game, along with his Jurassic World film co-star Bryce Dallas Howard.

The game's campaign follows on from the Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom film, where players will set up parks around the globe to look after wild dinos. There's a new mode in the sequel too, called Chaos Theory, which will take players to big moments from each of the films and let them decide what to do. I wonder if you can end the game there and then by choosing to simply not do dangerous science on killer lizards.

Speaking of the devils, there'll be 75 dino species to put in your parks, including returning ones as well as new flying and marine creatures. You can customise them with bioengineering too, because we've learned nothing from a series of films about the bad things that happen when bioengineering dinosaurs. Nothing!

Nate is hoping that Jurassic World Evolution 2 will simply let him build a nice, peaceful dinosaur park, and I'm right there with him. Truthfully, I would prefer no dinosaur parks, but I clearly can't have that, so peaceful seems like a good compromise.

Jurassic World Evolution 2 is set to release on November 9th on PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store, as well as the Xboxes and PlayStations.