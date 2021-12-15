If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

1

Loco Motive is a new point and click murder mystery from Chucklefish

And now I have a Kylie Minogue song stuck in my head
Imogen Beckhelling avatar
News by Imogen Beckhelling News Writer
Published on

It's not often those Nintendo Directs have PC-related news for us, but today's announceathon had a little treat. Loco Motive is a train-based detective game published by Chucklefish (who also pubbed Stardew Valley and Starmancer), and is the debut game from developers Robust Games. There's been a murder! And it's your job to figure out who committed the crime. Classic whodunnit stuff that we'll get to play next summer.

Set on a 1930s steam train, Loco Motive will let you take control of three different playable characters - a lawyer, an amateur detective and an undercover agent - as you try to figure out who has killed a fellow passenger. Oh, but also all those characters are suspects too.

Watch on YouTube
Katharine sez: "The investigators being suspects has me thinking back to the first case of The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles - feels like big Phoenix Wright energy."

You can take control of the characters, or choose to play the game in a point and click style, and there are lots of puzzles to solve too. At one point in the trailer a character knees another in the balls. I don't think that's part of a puzzle, I just wanted to point it out because it made me giggle a bit.

Chucklefish continue to make and publish these stylised pixel art games (like Witchbrook, Inmost, Wargroove, etc), and this one looks just as fab as the rest. The animation looks like it's going to fit well with a slapstick train drama, I'm looking forward to this one.

Loco Motive arrives on PC via Steam, as well as Nintendo Switch, in summer 2020.

Now if you'll excuse me, I'm going to go listen to Kylie Minogue's Loco-Motion, because this game's name has given me brain worms.

Tagged With

About the Author

Imogen Beckhelling avatar

Imogen Beckhelling

News Writer

Imogen is a lore enthusiast and lover of all the fun shenanigans game communities get up to. She spends too much time playing Overwatch, and not enough time having interests that aren't to do with video games.

Support Rock Paper Shotgun

Subscribe and get access to supporter-only articles, an ad-free reading experience, free gifts, and game discounts. Your support helps us create more great writing about PC games.

See more information

More News

Latest Articles

Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Rock Paper Shotgun Merch