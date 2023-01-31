If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

Marvel Snap now has a multiplayer battle mode for you and friends

Civil war

Graham Smith avatar
News by Graham Smith Contributor
Published on
Marvel Snap is a new collectible card game that launches into early access on October 18th, 2022.

Marvel Snap is several rare things at once: a licensed superhero game that's fun; a card game that's graspable and allows for casual play; and a free-to-play game that doesn't feel warped by microtransations.

As of today, it now has a PvP battle mode to enable friends to pit their decks against one another. It's either making a good thing better, or it's the beginning of the end of all the things I mentioned above.

Watch on YouTube

Snap's battle mode is designed to allow "highly competitive, friend vs. friend play." Pals who want to play together will need to share their 'battle code' with each other in order to get started. Matches then consist of back-to-back games in which each player begins with 10 health, and the winner deals damage to the loser at the end of each game. The damage inflicted begins at 1 and doubles by Snapping. The loser is whichever player runs out of health first.

Developers Second Dinner say that "even more competitive features and opportunities" are coming to Battle Mode in the coming months. That's where my natural, fearful instinct kicks in, because I don't want Marvel Snap to become about PvP balance, chasing the "meta", and having to either pay or grind to keep up with other players.

Playing with friends seems fun though, and it's possible that less casual players already think it is about all those things. You can find a full set of patch notes for today's update on Steam, although I can't tell if the planned progression tweaks are among them.

You're not signed in!

Create your ReedPop ID & unlock community features and much, much more!

Create account
Tagged With
Subscribe to the Rock Paper Shotgun Daily newsletter

Get each day's biggest PC gaming stories delivered direct to your inbox.

About the Author
Graham Smith avatar

Graham Smith

Contributor

Graham used to be to blame for all this.

Comments
Rock Paper Shotgun logo

We've been talking, and we think that you should wear clothes

Total coincidence, but we sell some clothes

Buy RPS stuff here
Rock Paper Shotgun Merch