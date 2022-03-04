Microsoft suspends sale of products and services in Russia

Microsoft are suspending all new sales of products and services in Russia, the tech giant has announced in a new blog post. The post also offers an update on Microsofts efforts in protecting Ukraine's cybersecurity from Russian attacks.

"Like the rest of the world, we are horrified, angered and saddened by the images and news coming from the war in Ukraine and condemn this unjustified, unprovoked and unlawful invasion by Russia," begins the post by Brad Smith, Microsoft president and vice chair. "We are announcing today that we will suspend all new sales of Microsoft products and services in Russia.

"In addition, we are coordinating closely and working in lockstep with the governments of the United States, the European Union and the United Kingdom, and we are stopping many aspects of our business in Russia in compliance with governmental sanctions decisions," the post continues.

While they're stopping sales, Microsoft will continue their work to protect Ukraine systems from cybersecurity attacks. "Since the war began, we have acted against Russian positioning, destructive or disruptive measures against more than 20 Ukrainian government, IT and financial sector organizations," says the post. "We have also acted against cyberattacks targeting several additional civilian sites. We have publicly raised our concerns that these attacks against civilians violate the Geneva Convention."

Microsoft previously went into more detail about these cybersecurity efforts in a blog post on February 28th. "Several hours before the launch of missiles or movement of tanks on February 24, Microsoft’s Threat Intelligence Center (MSTIC) detected a new round of offensive and destructive cyberattacks directed against Ukraine’s digital infrastructure," that post said. "We immediately advised the Ukrainian government about the situation, including our identification of the use of a new malware package (which we denominated FoxBlade), and provided technical advice on steps to prevent the malware’s success."

Today's post also says that Microsoft are working with aid organisations in the region. "Our Microsoft Philanthropies and UN Affairs teams are working closely with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and multiple UN agencies to help refugees by providing technology and financial support for key NGOs and, where needed, we are defending these groups from ongoing cyberattacks.

"Like so many others, we stand with Ukraine in calling for the restoration of peace, respect for Ukraine’s sovereignty and the protection of its people."