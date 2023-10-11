My favourite wireless gaming mouse, Logitech's G305 Lightspeed, is down to $35

I've recommended the Logitech G305 Lightspeed a few times on RPS before, but I've also bought it myself multiple times - so I think that means I can mention it one more time at least. This wireless mouse is an all-time favourite for me, as it combines a simple and relatively lightweight design with bulletproof wireless and an incredible modding community that have turned this mouse into the basis for hundreds of other designs.

As you might have guessed from the category and the title of this post, the G305 Lightspeed normally costs $50, but today it's down to $35 at Amazon for Prime Big Deal Days.

The G305 Lightspeed ticks a lot of boxes in that it's comfortable to use for a wide range of hand sizes, even smaller ones, its wireless is both fast and reliable, and its modest dimensions and good sensor make it a solid performer even in competitive FPS environments. Here's past Will with more insight on the modding side of things - which is, as you can see, not particularly daunting to try:

I mentioned moddability before, and one of the easiest mods you can make reduces the weight further in exchange for a small deficit in battery life. This basically involves swapping the AA battery provided for a smaller AAA - either an Energizer Ultimate Lithium for weight savings or a rechargeable option for sustainability - and then making up the difference in size with an AAA to AA adapter or a ball of tinfoil. That drops the weight from 99g to 74g, putting it firmly in the ultra-light category.

Of course, you can go way further too; the mousereview subreddit is full of folks that have 3D printed replacement shells and done way more major mods in order to create the mouse of their dreams.

As always, it's worth taking a look at If you're after some other recommendations, our guide to the best gaming mice is available for your reading pleasure.