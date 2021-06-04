Mystery Steam Reviews: video games that got a Bestest Best from RPS

Every Monday, on The PC Gaming Weekspot, Colm and Matthew test each other's game knowledge in a weekly quiz called Mystery Steam Reviews. You can probably guess the format of the quiz but if not: we read out Steam reviews and guess the game they're about.

Previously, on Mystery Steam Reviews, we've focused on video games that got high review scores, and some other games that got lower scores. But, we here at Rock Paper Shotgun believe words are better. Two words in particular, in fact: Bestest Best.

So, for this edition of MSR, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that were awarded with a Bestest Best (or an RPS Recommended) when they were reviewed. No cheating and loading up the reviews page, those playing at home!

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

