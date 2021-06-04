If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Learn more.

Mystery Steam Reviews: video games that got a Bestest Best from RPS

Highly recommended
Colm Ahern
Video by Colm Ahern
Published on

Previously, on Mystery Steam Reviews, we've focused on video games that got high review scores, and some other games that got lower scores. But, we here at Rock Paper Shotgun believe words are better. Two words in particular, in fact: Bestest Best.

So, for this edition of MSR, both myself and Matthew had to choose three games that were awarded with a Bestest Best (or an RPS Recommended) when they were reviewed. No cheating and loading up the reviews page, those playing at home!

If you're new around these parts, you can see a full breakdown of the rules in the Mystery Steam Reviews Rule Bible™ below. Also, remember to boast about getting all six right in the comments.

MYSTERY STEAM REVIEWS RULE BIBLE™

For those not in the know, or who need a refresher.

Colm and Matthew both bring three Steam reviews to the MSR arena (yes, arena), but they omit the name of the game each review is for. Their opponent must correctly guess the name of that game, including any numbers or subtitles. However, there is some leeway for things such as "Complete Edition" or "Definitive Edition." One correct answer = one point.

While both combatants have 90 seconds on each Mystery Steam Review, they also have help in the form of three lifelines. These can be used at any stage during battle, and pause the 90-second timer. Each lifeline can only be used once.

When Publisher is called upon, the hotseat-haver learns the publisher of the game. When Second Opinion is used, the man in the fiery chair will get to hear a second Steam review of the same game. And when Genre is activated, the genre of the game is revealed to the one with the warm arse.

