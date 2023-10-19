New Lords of the Fallen update stops walls "crashing your game in revenge" when you hit them

Lords of the Fallen developers Hexworks are still busily carving a path through the game’s various bugs and performance issues. The latest Lords of the Fallen update, Patch v.1.1.207, is a thrilling litany of technical gremlins that have now been tracked down and slaughtered.

Amongst other things, the developers have turned off collision detection for an entire library, to avoid tanking the frame-rate when you - for reasons best known only to yourself - attack the books. In other news, the game will no longer crash itself in "revenge" when you hit walls too often (a rare, and rather amusing-sounding bug - best be wary when looking for secret rooms I guess). Hexworks have also identified the source of a crashing problem when playing Lords of the Fallen on Steam Deck, though the fix for that particular issue hasn’t yet passed QA. Oh, and they've made the continue button "sexier". Look, don't ask me, I just work here.

Lords of the Fallen's Steam user review fortunes have improved since launch, but the game continues to have a difficult time of things on Valve's platform. With 10,515 user reviews now published, the consensus score currently stands at Mixed. The game has sold well, however, or at least, well enough for publisher CI Games. The latter’s CEO Marek Tyminski Xeeted earlier in the week that “we are pleased to confirm, following the release of Lords of the Fallen, that CI Games is well positioned for the future games in our development pipeline (Project Survive and action-RPG Project III).”

It’s getting harder to pick out a common thread linking the negative reactions on Steam, but crash bugs and performance issues still feature heavily. Other players are finding the game’s balancing uneven - a few are drawing comparisons with Dark Souls 2 at launch. Here’s our own Lords of the Fallen review with Ed’s account of the highs and lows. And here are today's patch notes in full: