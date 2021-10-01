If you click on a link and make a purchase we may receive a small commission. Read our editorial policy.

New World: how to save your progress

Do you ever need to save your game in New World?
A New World character carrying a Fire Staff faces off against a supernatural enemy, against the backdrop of an eerily glowing tower fortress.

Want to know how to save in New World? MMOs can be complicated beasts, and you could easily spend hours just mining iron or strolling along the shores of Aeternum in New World. The last thing you’d want is that time to be wasted by failing to save your game.

This guide will tell you how to save your game in New World, so that you don’t need to feel unsure about whether all your progress will be waiting for you next time you log on.

How to save your game in New World

Fortunately, you don’t need to do anything to save your game in New World. All of your progress is saved automatically on the server, so you don’t need to worry about saving your game. When you’re ready to stop playing, simply log out and exit to your desktop.

To make sure that it really does save everything, I threw some fiber and wood together to make a quick fishing pole, ran into a random corner, and rushed to log out of the server. After, I logged back into the same server to check where I would spawn. When I loaded in, my character was in the exact same corner. I hadn’t been warped back to the nearest settlement or put on a nearby path - I was in the exact same place. Hopefully, that gives you some confidence that you won’t lose any progress when you decide to log out.

That’s everything you need to know about saving in New World. If you’re still new to the game and want some guidance, take a look at our list of beginners tips and tricks. Aeternum is pretty big, so if you’re feeling lonely, check out how to play with friends in New World. Even if you're a while away from the level cap, you should take a look at our list of the best weapons in New World so that you can deal the most damage possible.

