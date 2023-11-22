Our favourite cheap 4K gaming monitor is down another £100 / $70 this Black Friday
The MSI MAG 274UPF plays it fast and sharp
A very recent addition to the RPS best gaming monitor list has shed some cash in the Black Friday – and happily, it was already pretty good value to begin with. MSI’s MAG 274UPF doesn’t skimp on picture quality, despite having one of the lower RRPs for a 4K monitor, and now that it’s dropped to £449 / $380, it’s an even better proposal to PC owners who are as sensitive to expenditure as they are hungry for pixels.
I gave the MAG 274UPF a full test just last month, and found its crisp, 144Hz IPS panel plenty colourful and free of ghosting or blurring. Peak brightness (519cd/m2, by my count) is high enough to take advantage of HDR in the games that support it, and you even get onboard USB-C and HDMI 2.1 connectivity and a fully adjustable stand. Not bad at all, for a 4K monitor with budget buyers in mind.
UK deals:
MSI MAG 274UPF - £449 from Ebuyer (was £549)
27in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
US deals:
MSI MAG 274UPF - $380 from Best Buy (was $450)
27in, 3840x2160, 144Hz, IPS panel, AMD Freesync Premium
I’d recommend it with only two caveats: one, 27in is a relatively modest screen size for 4K, and two, the plastic bodywork isn’t exactly aerospace grade. But then, neither of these really bothered me in practice. A smaller panel means higher pixel density, keeping the MAG 274UPF always looking scalpel-sharp, and build quality is still good where it matters most, like on the stand.
As long as you have a graphics card that can stand up to this resolution, then, it’s a reet bargain, and definitely earns a spot on our best Black Friday gaming monitor deals roundup. Head over there if you’re after something different from your next desktop display, though; there’s quite a mix of sizes, resolutions, and refresh rates on offer.
