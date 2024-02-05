Want to know how to get Pure Quartz in Palworld? One of the late game crafting materials in Palworld is Pure Quartz, which is used to build the Circuit Boards that you ultimately need to automate your base. Pure Quartz is elusive and fairly tricky to acquire, and chances are you'll need to venture into the Astral Mountains, Palworld's northern snow-covered zone, to mine it.

Below, we've listed all the details on the locations in the Astral Mountains where you can mine Pure Quartz as well as the few Pals that occasionally drop this potent Palworld crafting material.

Where to mine Pure Quartz

You can mine Pure Quartz near the following locations in the Astral Mountains, all which correspond to the names of the closest Great Eagle Statues that you use to Fast Travel around Palworld's map. Keep in mind that you'll need to hike a bit (and in some cases climb cliffsides) after teleporting to these locations, and a fast flying mount will come in handy. For your convenience we've listed the exact coordinates that you'll need to go to order to find Pure Quartz crystals.

Land of Absolute Zero: Head south (-134, 575) to find eight Pure Quarts crystals.

Pal Genetic Research Unit Tower Entrance: Head north (-134, 575) to find nine Pure Quartz crystals.

Pristine Snow Field: Head northwest (-420, 461) to find nine Pure Quartz crystals.

Unthawable Lake: Head west (-199, 249) to find nine Pure Quartz crystals.

What Palworld Pals drop Pure Quartz?

There are only three Pals who drop Pure Quartz if you defeat them, and they're all high level Pals who you won't be defeating easily. One of them is even the legendary Jetragon, Palworld's Level 50 endboss Pal. For a full rundown of where you can find these Pals, check out our Palworld Pal locations guide.

Astegon

Frostallion Noct

Jetragon

Remember, as long as you encounter a Pal in the wild, they'll be entered into your Paldeck. You can then check the habitat of that Pal to see where you can find them on the map. If you actually defeat a Pal, detailed info - including a list of its possible drops - will also appear.

Pure Quartz farming and crafting as a Palworld beginner

You won't need to truly harvest Pure Quartz until Level 35, which is when you'll unlock the Circuit Board on the Technology Tree. The Circuit Board is used to build the Production Assembly Line and the Production Assembly Line II, which are the ultimate structures when it comes to Palworld's workbenches. With these assembly lines, your base will reach true automated factory status, with Pals at the ready working to make all the gear you need.

Getting Pure Quartz is a tricky affair. You'll first need to don the Tundra Outfit to keep from freezing to death, and you'll also need to make your way to the Astral Mountains, preferably on a flying mount, which makes the journey a lot easier. If you don't have a flying mount, any mount that can swim across the water to the Astral Mountains landmass or at least run quickly will come in handy when traversing the area's difficult terrain. Even if you have a mount at your disposal, you should still expect lots of long stretches of land, mountains to traverse, and cliffsides that you might need to jump off of with your glider to speed things up. At least the pretty scenery makes up for the tough climbs!

Image credit: Rock Paper Shotgun/Pocketpair

Once you're properly in the Astral Mountains, head to the Pure Quartz crystals near the Unthawable Lake, which is one of the areas listed above and probably the easiest one to get to for a newcomer in this region. Watch out for Pal Genetic Research Unit mobs - most of the Pals in the area won't attack you, but there are Level 38 Genetic Research Unit goons not far from these crystals who will shoot on sight. Be sure to unlock the Fast Travel option while you're in the area, and if you have a lot of money to burn, you might want to pay a visit to the Black Marketeer who's not far away and hangs out on a mountain top at (-37, 218).

Once you've reached the Pure Quartz crystals and mined them, consider moving your Palworld base base to this area, or building an alternate base. Since Pure Quartz is a late game material that only spawns in the Astral Mountains, it's well worth the trouble of setting up shop here to ensure that you'll always have a steady supply.

That finishes our breakdown of gathering Pure Quartz. For more on making your Palworld base the greatest it can be, check out our guide of the best Pals to have at your base. For newbies, we've also got a list of the best starter Pals and several tips and tricks to help you survive in the Palpagos Islands.