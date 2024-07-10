PC and Xbox Game Pass are getting a worldwide price hike

Microsoft have announced global price increases for their Game Pass subscription business across all existing packages on console and PC. They’re also doing away with Xbox Game Pass For Console, while introducing a new Standard tier for console users which includes the Xbox back catalogue but doesn’t offer day-one access to new games.

Being an RPS reader, you, of course, care nary a fig nor a figment for Game Pass on console. If those poor misguided Xboxers are getting owned by the megacorp, that’s what they richly deserve for turning their noses up at mouse and keyboard. But you probably do care about PC Game Pass prices going up from $9.99, €9.99 or £7.99 per month to $11.99, €11.99 and £9.99.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, which includes PC Game Pass alongside first-party games at release, cloud gaming, multiplayer and the back catalogue, is also getting a hike - up from $16.99, €14.99 and £12.99 to $19.99, €17.99 or £14.99 per month. Here’s a Microsoft pdf with a complete breakdown of the price changes by region.

Microsoft have also popped up a FAQ about the changes with some dates, including a reminder of how to cancel your subscription. The price changes take effect for new subscribers from today, 10th July 2024. As for current subscribers, the price changes come into force from your first recurring billing charge after 12th September 2024. The date at which your billing charges go out won’t change.

Tl;dr Microsoft have altered the terms of the deal. Pray they don’t alter them any further... which they probably will, because the ole’ subscription business needs to make a lot more moolah for those mischievous shareholders, especially in the wake of that $68.7 billion Activision-Blizzard acquisition.